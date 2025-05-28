Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces New Spider Silk Parental Strain for Expanded Commercial Production

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, announces today the successful development of a new recombinant spider silk parental line, purpose-built for large-scale commercial production.

This newly developed strain represents the third commercial production line created by Kraig Labs as it executes on its strategy to expand output capacity. The addition of this next-generation silk-producing line comes as the Company ramps up production to fulfill current material requests and strategically build inventory for future sales.

"Our team continues to deliver on key milestones as we scale the commercialization of spider silk," said Company Founder and CEO, Kim Thompson. "With the development of this new production strain, we are not only increasing our ability to meet existing demand, but also reinforcing the foundation for our future growth. This new strain is part of the production roadmap we outlined in 2024 and a key part of our transition to a full double hybrid production system."

This latest strain is part of Kraig Labs' broader development pipeline, which includes several additional parental lines currently in advanced stages of development. These lines are designed to enable a transition to a double hybrid production model—expected to deliver significant performance improvements, including higher silk yields, increased colony resilience, and reduced overall production costs.

"As we prepare to implement double hybrid crosses into our production platform, we are opening the door to greater scalability, efficiency, and product consistency," Thompson continued. "This is a key step forward in our mission to bring the power of spider silk to mainstream markets."

The Company is continuing its focus on building a robust and scalable production system as it transitions from pilot operations to full-scale manufacturing.

