MOSCOW, RUSSIA, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A major international venue is hosting the XIII International Meeting of High Representatives Responsible for International Cooperation, bringing together delegations from over 100 countries at the National Centre, from May 27 to 29, at Russia National Centre. This high-level event serves as a platform for open dialogue on pressing global challenges, with discussions focused on issues such as combating internet fraud, enhancing digital resilience, and safeguarding critical infrastructure.





"The Russia National Centre was established by order of President Vladimir Putin. This is a place for open dialogue - including international dialogue. For the first time in our space, an event of such scale will occur - the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives overseeing security issues. Under the chairmanship of Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, we will be hosting delegations from more than 100 countries. Of course, we invite all our guests to the exhibition 'Journey Across Russia' to better understand our diverse and beautiful country, and fall in love with it forever," emphasised Natalia Virtuozova, Director General of the National Centre Russia.

Delegations from 105 countries, including members of BRICS, SCO, ASEAN, CIS, the League of Arab States, the African Union, CSTO, and other international organisations, are participating in the event. The agenda includes issues of international cooperation in the field of security. Among the main topics of the meeting will be countering internet fraud and ensuring the protection of critical information infrastructure from terrorist attacks and technological sabotage.

Earlier in April, the Russia National Centre hosted another international event - the three-day Open Dialogue "Future of the World. New Platform for Global Growth," where experts from 48 countries representing all continents of the Earth discussed the development of the world economy. These included essay authors selected by the Expert Council of the Open Dialogue during a competition from among 700 submitted works. They were written in 18 languages, including Pashto, Malagasy, Serbian, Greek, and others.

