Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen


FIXING OF COUPON RATES28 May 2025


Fixing of coupon rates effective from 2 June 2025
 
Effective from 2 June 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
 
Bonds with interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 2 June 2025 to 2 September 2025 :
 
Uncapped bonds
DK0030451539, (SNP), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 2 June 2025: 3.3560% pa
 

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit - 20250528

