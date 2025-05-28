Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
|FIXING OF COUPON RATES
|28 May 2025
|Fixing of coupon rates effective from 2 June 2025
|Effective from 2 June 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
|Bonds with interest rate fixing
|The new coupon rates will apply from 2 June 2025 to 2 September 2025 :
|Uncapped bonds
|DK0030451539, (SNP), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 2 June 2025: 3.3560% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
