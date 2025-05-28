Snyk Announces First AI Trust Platform to Revolutionize Secure Software Development for the AI Era

BOSTON, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snyk , the leader in secure AI software development, today launched the Snyk AI Trust Platform , the first AI-native agentic platform specifically built to secure and govern software development in the AI Era. The Snyk AI Trust Platform empowers modern organizations to significantly accelerate AI-driven innovation, while also mitigating business risk.

“Snyk was founded with a mission to disrupt the legacy AppSec industry with what was previously an unconventional concept – putting security in the hands of developers. This is now considered an industry best practice,” said Peter McKay, CEO, Snyk. “With today’s launch, we’re disrupting the status quo again and charting the course for Snyk’s next decade of innovation. AI should be welcomed, not feared, but it’s up to us to help our customers navigate this new world order – securely.”

Today’s introduction includes two platform-supporting curated AI Trust environments, Snyk Labs and Snyk Studio . Snyk Labs is a forward-looking innovation hub for researching, experimenting with and incubating the future of AI security. Snyk Studio is where technology partners can collaborate with Snyk experts to build secure AI-native applications for mutual customers.

Why AI Trust and Why Now

According to recent projections from Gartner , by 2028, 90% of enterprise software engineers will use AI code assistants, up from less than 14% in early 2024. At the same time, despite AI’s ability to supercharge software development, a Georgetown University study suggests that almost half (48%) of all AI-generated code is currently insecure1. Finally, threat actors have begun to use AI to deploy cyber attacks, including prompt injections and data poisoning, that dismantles code to purposely infect product lines.

The AI Trust Platform, Snyk Labs and Snyk Studio have all been designed to address these challenges in the current and continually evolving AI-driven development landscape.

Building AI Trust with Snyk

Snyk defines AI Trust as the ability to develop fast and stay secure within a fully AI-enabled, agentic reality by reducing human effort, while also improving security policy and governance efficiency. By building AI Trust with Snyk, organizations can confidently adopt AI to turbocharge innovation with full visibility of where AI is currently deployed, using strong controls for a comprehensive understanding of their resulting overall risk levels.

The new Snyk AI Trust platform is the latest creation in Snyk’s developer security heritage, underpinned by the fastest, most accurate and most comprehensive set of testing engines to ensure proactive security across the entire software development life cycle (SDLC). This unique combination of fast, accurate findings enables the Snyk AI Trust Platform to serve as a foundation of application security governance for the AI Era.

The AI Trust Platform includes multiple industry first innovations:

Snyk Assist : an AI-powered chat-based experience with high context, just-in-time insights into Snyk features, next-step recommendations and security intelligence;

: an AI-powered chat-based experience with high context, just-in-time insights into Snyk features, next-step recommendations and security intelligence; Snyk Agent : a suite of AI-powered security agents that deliver automated actions and fixes across the development lifecycle generated by Snyk’s industry-leading array of testing engines;

: a suite of AI-powered security agents that deliver automated actions and fixes across the development lifecycle generated by Snyk’s industry-leading array of testing engines; Snyk Guard : an AI governance solution that deploys guardrails to automatically assess, enforce and adapt security policies in real-time based on evolving risk factors;

: an AI governance solution that deploys guardrails to automatically assess, enforce and adapt security policies in real-time based on evolving risk factors; Snyk AI Readiness Framework : a model for building and maturing your organization’s strategy for secure AI-driven software development; and

: a model for building and maturing your organization’s strategy for secure AI-driven software development; and Snyk Studio: enables AI-native partners to integrate Snyk’s capabilities into their coding assistant tools through Snyk’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) server.



“I’m confident that the Snyk AI Trust Platform will be a gamechanger for global organizations looking to further invest in AI-driven development,” said Danny Allan, Chief Technology Officer, Snyk. “Autopilot didn’t replace the need for actual pilots, and in that same vein, we envision a world where AI augments developers, but never fully replaces them. No one is better positioned than Snyk to help with the near-term strategic and practical adoption of AI by building in security from the outset.”

“As a long-term customer, we’ve been able to reap the benefits of DevSecOps as a result of deploying Snyk solutions,” said Adrian Guevara, CISO, TELUS Digital Solutions, a division of TELUS Digital. “As our current AI age evolves the role of developers, there’s no strategic partner we trust more than Snyk to help us keep pace. The Snyk AI Trust Platform is the most comprehensive I’ve seen to date, allowing CISOs like myself to have confidence and peace of mind as their organizations shift to more AI-driven development.”

Unveiling Snyk Labs

Snyk Labs will serve as a go-to resource for cutting-edge technical demos, thought leadership and early insights into the emerging threats and standards rapidly shaping the AI security landscape.

Initial research is focused on AI Security Posture Management (AI SPM), which includes an AI Bill of Materials (AI BoM) analysis that provides visibility into where and how models are embedded in software, as well as how Snyk is building the industry’s first generative AI model risk registry that measures novel risks like model jailbreaking.

Starting today, developers, security leaders and early adopters of AI-native applications can explore these resources and follow the Snyk Labs journey on labs.snyk.io .

Expanding The Snyk AI Ecosystem

In its initial phase, Snyk Studio will focus on partnering with technology companies with current AI solutions to help mutual customers deploy AI securely. Within Snyk Studio, these developers and technology providers can collaborate with Snyk security experts to embed critical security context and controls into their AI-generated code and AI-powered workflows.

A key enabler of this new program is Snyk's newly developed MCP server. MCP provides a standardized and efficient way for AI models within technology partners' solutions to understand and incorporate rich security context from Snyk, allowing for more streamlined implementations.

“Qodo’s mission is to empower developers to build higher quality code with greater efficiency, and now our Snyk Studio participation further advances this important goal,” said Itamar Friedman, CEO, Qodo. “By leveraging Snyk security context via MCP, we’re able to deliver a stronger AI coding experience, ensuring speed and innovation gains are paired with the most robust security standards.”

Snyk is also doubling down on its commitment to expand and deepen notable existing Global System Integrator ( GSI ) and Channel partner relationships to support security from code to cloud for modern AI apps.

“Artificial Intelligence is reshaping how we develop applications, pushing global enterprises to quickly adopt strong security measures,” said Faris Naffaa, Secure by Design Leader and Senior Manager, Deloitte & Touche LLP. “Snyk recognizes that we have reached a point where adapting our approaches is necessary to keep pace with the evolving landscape. Today’s CISOs require solutions that effortlessly blend visibility, governance, compliance and agility. Our partnership is all about helping our clients tap into AI's full potential and value, while ensuring both security and scalability.”

“Our vision to challenge the cybersecurity status quo has never been more critical as enterprises seek solutions that create simplicity and confidence to navigate the AI Era,” said John Hurley, Chief Revenue Officer, Optiv. “The Snyk AI Trust Platform is designed to address the most urgent challenges facing security professionals today: delivering real-time visibility into AI-driven risks, accurate threat prioritization and the ability to enforce customized policies. Together with partners like Snyk, we look forward to helping more organizations worldwide adopt AI responsibly and securely in 2025 and beyond.”

To learn more about securing your AI future, register here to tune into Snyk Launch later today.

About Snyk

Snyk, the leader in secure AI software development, empowers organizations to build fast and stay secure by unleashing developer productivity and reducing business risk. The company’s AI Trust Platform seamlessly integrates into developer and security workflows to accelerate secure software delivery in the AI Era. Snyk delivers trusted, actionable insights and automated remediation, enabling modern organizations to innovate without limits. Snyk is redefining secure AI-driven software delivery for over 4,500 customers worldwide today.

1 Findings are based on CSET’s review of five models: GPT-4, GPT-3.5-turbo, Code Llama 7B Instruct, WizardCoder 7B and Mistral 7B Instruct.