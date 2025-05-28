Liquidia Corporation to Present at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) announced today that the company’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Roger Jeffs, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Michael Kaseta, and Chief Business Officer Jason Adair will be providing an update on the company's business during a fireside chat at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday June 4, 2025, beginning at 11:05 a.m. ET, in New York City.



Access to a webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations.



An archived, recorded version of the presentation will be available on Liquidia’s website for at least 30 days following the event.



About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s current focus spans the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its proprietary PRINT® Technology. PRINT enabled the creation of YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, a drug that has been approved for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PHILD). The company is also developing L606, an investigational sustained-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer and currently markets generic Treprostinil Injection for the treatment of PAH. To learn more about Liquidia, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Contact Information



Investors:

Jason Adair

Chief Business Officer

919.328.4350

jason.adair@liquidia.com



Media:

Patrick Wallace

Director, Corporate Communications

919.328.4383

patrick.wallace@liquidia.com