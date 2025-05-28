A Future Where Women’s Health Leads: The MUHC Foundation Launches $5 Million Movement for Change

MONTREAL, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women deserve health care designed with them in mind. They deserve research that includes them, care that reflects their needs, and a future where their well-being is a top priority.

Today, on this International Day of Action for Women’s Health the MUHC Foundation proudly launches The Forward Fund: For Women’s Health—a $5 million commitment to transform women’s health through science, innovation and compassion.

This isn’t just a campaign. It’s a call to build a system where women thrive.

For too long, women have been underrepresented in clinical trials and research. As a result, the medical field still does not fully understand how certain drugs and medical devices affect women—or whether they are as effective for women as they are for men. Women also face disparities in access to care, quality of treatment and health outcomes across numerous conditions, including heart disease, cancer, respiratory illness, and preventive care. Alarmingly, women are diagnosed later than men for over 700 diseases and are up to seven times more likely to be misdiagnosed during a heart attack.

“The Forward Fund: For Women’s Health is a movement to change the future of care. Every dollar raised will fuel brilliant minds, drive critical research and build a system where women’s health is prioritized with innovation and compassion. At the MUHC Foundation, we are proud to stand at the forefront of this change—and we invite everyone to join us in bridging the care gap and building a healthier future for all women.”



— Marie-Hélène Laramée, President and CEO, MUHC Foundation

The Forward Fund: For Women’s Health is a call to action—and a promise. Together with our passionate campaign co-chairs, generous donors, and dedicated healthcare community of researchers, scientists, clinicians, and hospital leadership, we are taking a stand rooted in innovation, equity, and progress.

Here’s what we’re working toward:

Groundbreaking research that includes women and addresses the conditions that affect them most.

More robust and inclusive women’s research and data collection that explores new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat disease—tailored to women’s unique needs and biology.

Creation of a healthcare system that understands the full spectrum of women’s lives and experiences.

Incorporation into medical education how biological sex differences influence medical care.

A future where our daughters, sisters, mothers, and friends receive the care they need, when they need it.



This is a pledge to real change.

“Leadership in health care demands that we confront the existing gaps—especially when it comes to women’s health. We must build a system where the unique needs of women’s health drive discovery and innovation. By investing in women’s health at the MUHC, we will be empowered to improve outcomes for half of the population and set a new standard of excellence that will elevate the health and well-being of all communities.”



— Dr. Lucie Opatrny, President and Executive Director, McGill University Health Centre

The MUHC Foundation is proud to champion research and care that lifts women up:

The DOvEEgene project , a revolutionary test that detects ovarian and endometrial cancers early—when they’re still curable

, a revolutionary test that detects ovarian and endometrial cancers early—when they’re still curable Heart health innovation to improve outcomes for women facing the leading cause of premature death

to improve outcomes for women facing the leading cause of premature death Quebec’s first centre for complex endometriosis , bringing relief and answers to those who’ve waited too long

, bringing relief and answers to those who’ve waited too long Cervical cancer screening in Indigenous communities, using self-swab kits to expand access to care and save lives

“At the Research Institute of the MUHC, we are advancing research that places women’s health needs at the forefront, fostering innovation that will lead to better prevention, faster diagnoses and more effective treatments. The future of health care must be inclusive—and that future starts with investing in research that reflects the realities of women’s lives.”



— Dr. Rhian Touyz, Executive Director and Chief Scientific Officer, RI-MUHC

The Forward Fund: For Women’s Health is guided by leaders who believe deeply in equity, dignity and action:

“As a legislator, a mother and an advocate, I know that the health of women is the health of our communities. We can no longer accept a system where women are diagnosed later, treated differently or dismissed entirely. Through The Forward Fund: For Women’s Health, we are rewriting the future—one where women’s lives, voices and well-being are at the centre of care and innovation.”



— Jennifer Maccarone, MNA for Westmount–Saint-Louis, Campaign Co-chair

“Women’s health has been sidelined for too long. While women live longer than men, they spend 25% more of their lives in poor health. This isn’t just a women’s issue—it’s a societal one. Prioritizing women’s health strengthens families, builds healthier communities and fuels more resilient economies with the potential to unlock $1 trillion annually for the global economy by 2040. The Forward Fund is a movement to close the women’s health gap, transform the system and improve lives.”



— Laurie Lanoue, Montreal Office Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company, Campaign Co-chair

“The Forward Fund: For Women’s Health is all about what’s next. It’s about dreaming big and taking bold action. Supporting women’s health impacts not only individuals but entire families and communities, empowering women to live healthier, fuller lives and shaping a better future for everyone. Investing in this cause is essential for fairness, progress, and improving overall well-being.”

— Marie-Michelle Pathy, Pathy Family Foundation, Chair Grants Committee MUHC Foundation, Campaign Co-chair

Learn about our campaign and join us by signing our Pledge. Every signature adds a powerful voice to our cause, helping us build a future where health care is inclusive, equitable and innovative.

Join the Movement.

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation raises funds to support excellence in patient care, research and teaching at the McGill University Health Centre, one of the top university hospitals in Canada. Our Dream Big Campaign to change the course of lives and medicine is raising millions of dollars to solve humanity’s deadliest puzzles: infectious diseases; end cancer as a life-threatening illness; fix broken hearts through innovative cardiac care; detect the silent killers—ovarian and endometrial cancers—early; create the best skilled health care teams in Canada; and much more. We are rallying our entire community to solve the world’s most complex health care challenges.

The MUHC Foundation is accredited by Imagine Canada for excellence in non-profit accountability, transparency and governance. https://muhcfoundation.com

