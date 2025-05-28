Cactus Custody Taps Chorus One to Power Seamless Institutional ETH Staking

Singapore, Singapore , May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cactus Custody, the qualified institutional custodian brand under Matrixport, has integrated Chorus One’s ETH Vaults into Cactus Link, its proprietary multi-chain wallet extension. This partnership delivers seamless access to high-performance Ethereum staking for institutions, combining trusted custody with Chorus One’s research-driven validator infrastructure.

Cactus

Tasked with safeguarding over $10B in digital assets, Cactus Custody is expanding its offerings to meet growing institutional demand for secure, compliant blockchain solutions. The integration of ETH Vaults simplifies the path to ETH-based rewards—eliminating manual workflows and bringing sophisticated staking products directly into the custody environment.

"Institutional adoption is no longer a distant goal—it’s happening now," said Brian Crain, CEO of Chorus One. "We’re excited to work with Cactus to deliver secure, intuitive access to next-gen staking solutions, and to help shape a unified financial hub for institutions in the APAC region."

Timothy Tan, Head of Sales and Partnerships of Cactus Custody, added, "At Cactus Custody, we're committed to bridging the gap between institutional-grade security and the dynamic opportunities of blockchain technology. Partnering with Chorus One empowers our clients with seamless access to trusted staking solutions through Cactus Link, transforming complex reward generation into a streamlined, secure, and intuitive experience."

Live Now on Cactus Link

Institutional users can now access ETH Vaults directly through Cactus Link, including:

MEV Max : Pooled ETH staking with enhanced rewards via Chorus One’s MEV-boost technology, featuring industry-leading rewards (up to ~4% ARR).





: A DVT-powered vault that delivers ETH and MEV rewards, plus incentives in OBOL through the Obol Incentive Program. osETH Minting: Both vaults allow users to mint osETH, a liquid staking token compatible with Chorus’ Boost, enabling restaking and DeFi strategies for even higher rewards.

This partnership enhances the institutional staking experience and sets a new benchmark for accessible and efficient solutions. As blockchain technology continues to evolve, Cactus Custody and Chorus One remain committed to delivering reliable, high-performance financial tools for a broad range of users.

About Cactus Custody

Founded by Jihan Wu, Cactus Custody is an institutional digital asset custodian. It is ISO certified and operates as a licensed trust company in Hong Kong (Licence Number TC006789) with a temporary exemption granted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The company complies with all applicable capital and anti-money laundering regulations.

Cactus Custody secures billions of dollars in digital assets for over 300 institutional clients, including mining firms, mining pools, investment funds, asset managers, and over-the-counter trading platforms.

About Cactus Link

Cactus Link is a browser-based wallet extension that enables institutions to engage in decentralized finance activities across nearly 30 public blockchains. Supported networks include Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, and Cosmos, covering both EVM-compatible and non-EVM environments. Users can stake securely without mnemonic phrases and benefit from features such as transaction validation, address verification, approval workflows, hardware-based signatures, Taproot support, and additional auditing protections. For more information, visit: https://www.mycactus.com/defi-connector

About Chorus One

Chorus One is a global staking provider trusted by institutional and retail clients. Its ETH Vault products, including MEV Max and Obol, deliver enhanced staking rewards through advanced blockchain infrastructure. With support for multiple chains and a strong reputation for reliability and innovation, Chorus One continues to provide secure and efficient staking solutions.

Media Contact

Cactus Custody

Cactus Custody PR Team

press@mycactus.com

Chorus One

Rajiv Naidoo

staking@chorus.one







