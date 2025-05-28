The Human Bean Unleashes Summer with Dragon Fruit Delights and Sweet Treats

Medford, OR, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Bean is ready to help customers slay the summer with the launch of two vibrant and delicious dragon fruit beverages, alongside special treats for Little Beans — all starting May 28, 2025.

Headlining the summer lineup are two stunning dragon fruit specials:

Electric Dragon

This drink makes a triumphant return with a delicious new addition: real dried dragon fruit pieces. Refresh and recharge with the soft sweetness of dragon fruit and the citrus twist of bubbly Bright Energy® Lime.

Zen Dragon

Sip this rejuvenating tea refresher that blends smooth green iced tea with the unmistakable, perfectly sweet flavors of dragon fruit, passion fruit, and lychee — also featuring real dragon fruit pieces!

"The Electric Dragon was a huge hit last year, and we know the addition of real dragon fruit pieces makes it even more irresistible," says Janie Page, Chief Marketing Officer for The Human Bean. “We're excited to kick off the season with the return of this favorite flavor, plus something special for Little Beans who are celebrating the return of summer."

Limited-time treats for Little Beans are available May 28 through June 30 and include:

Strawberry Shortcake Shake

A nostalgic blend of white chocolate and strawberry, reminiscent of every kid’s favorite summertime dessert.

Birthday Cake Pops

A fun, bite-sized delight featuring buttery vanilla cake and sweet frosting — all rolled into a perfectly poppable ball.

Bright Energy lovers are also invited to recharge during Dragon Hour, June 24 through July 7, when they can enjoy 50% off all Bright Energy from 12PM to close. It's the perfect opportunity to try a new tropical flavor or save on favorites.

For more information about summer offerings and drive-thru locations, visit thehumanbean.com. Stop by between May 28 and July 8 to experience a sweet, sippable summer to remember.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy ‘Human Beans’, the company’s drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas and high-quality coffee, teas, smoothies, granitas, Bright® Energy and good eats. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 23 states.

Learn more at thehumanbean.com.









