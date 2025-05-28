Electric Hydrogen Selects Weitz to Deliver HYPRPlant for World’s Largest eFuels Project

DEVENS, Mass., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Hydrogen, a U.S. manufacturer of advanced electrolyzers, has selected The Weitz Company, through an affiliate, as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner for the installation of its 100 megawatt (MW) HYPRPlant at Infinium’s Roadrunner eFuels project in West Texas.

Project Roadrunner is expected to be the world’s largest eFuels facility, producing synthetic aviation fuel, diesel and naphtha for aviation and heavy transport markets.

Electric Hydrogen’s complete electrolysis solution, HYPRPlant, leverages the company’s proprietary high-power proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to deliver ultra-low-cost hydrogen made with renewable energy. Built mostly in Texas and shipped as modular skids, the system reduces total installed project costs by as much as 60% and significantly shortens deployment timelines.

The Weitz Company brings deep industrial EPC experience to the project, ensuring reliable and professional execution. The project will boost local job creation in West Texas.

“Electric Hydrogen’s technology opens new market opportunities for us in clean energy infrastructure,” said Jesse Hammes, Vice President of Industrial at The Weitz Company. “We’re proud to contribute our expertise to a project of this scale and significance.”

“This is a defining moment for our company and the renewable hydrogen sector,” said Josh Stewart, Vice President of Deployment at Electric Hydrogen. “Working with Weitz, we’re demonstrating that American-made electrolyzer systems can deliver at industrial scale, on time and on budget at significantly lower total cost than competing solutions.”

To learn more about Electric Hydrogen’s HYPRPlant, visit https://eh2.com/.

About Electric Hydrogen

Electric Hydrogen manufactures, delivers and commissions the world’s most powerful electrolyzers to make clean hydrogen projects economically viable today. The company’s complete HYPRPlant includes all system components required to turn water and electricity into the lowest cost clean hydrogen. Electric Hydrogen has a team of more than 300 people in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts. To learn more about how critical industries leverage Electric Hydrogen’s advanced proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology, visit https://eh2.com/.

About The Weitz Company

Founded in 1855, The Weitz Company is a full-service construction company, general contractor, design builder, and construction manager that serves all 50 U.S. states. Weitz is one of the oldest general contractors in the United States and an industry leader in Industrial construction, Senior Living, Student Housing, Mission Critical construction, Commercial construction, virtual design and more. Headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, The Weitz Company annually ranks in the top tier of Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine’s Top 400 Contractors and Building Design+Construction’s Giants 300 Contractors lists. As a member of the Orascom Construction PLC global group, Weitz leverages the group’s international expertise and leading innovative strategies to deliver premier results to our clients across market sectors. You can read more about The Weitz Company at https://www.weitz.com/.

Contact

V2 Communications for Electric Hydrogen

electrichydrogen@v2comms.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at :

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7237eeac-88fa-44af-8073-0bd6181b6578

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cab6fb03-9060-42fc-ba62-f98b94a46371