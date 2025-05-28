A Smarter Way to Pay: Giftify’s CardCash Launches Buy Now, Pay Later with ZIP

SCHAUMBURG, IL, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of CardCash.com and Restaurant.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today announced that CardCash.com (“CardCash”) has launched a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) flexible payment plan option through a new partnership with Zip Co. (ASX: ZIP), a digital financial services company offering innovative and people-centered products. CardCash customers can now split their gift card purchases into easy payments directly at checkout.

The new BNPL integration is designed to make CardCash even more accessible to shoppers who want to save money while maintaining flexibility in how they pay. Buy Now, Pay Later solutions have gained significant popularity in recent years, especially among Millennials and Gen Z consumers seeking alternatives to traditional credit. The BNPL model has seen substantial growth amid inflation and economic uncertainty, as consumers look for ways to better manage their cash flow. By incorporating this payment model, CardCash aims to meet evolving consumer preferences while helping customers maximize savings during periods of financial constraints.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to help our customers get more value from their everyday purchases,” said Carol Rosenblum, Marketing Manager at CardCash. “Adding Buy Now, Pay Later at checkout can help you manage your cash flow without giving up the savings you get from discounted gift cards.”

"This partnership with Zip aligns perfectly with Giftify's strategic vision to expand payment options across our platforms," said Ketan Thakker, CEO of Giftify, Inc. "By incorporating Buy Now, Pay Later functionality into CardCash, we're enhancing the customer experience and providing more flexibility in how people access our discounted gift cards. We believe this additional payment option will help us better serve our customers while strengthening our position in the gift card marketplace."

Seamless Checkout, Smarter Spending

With the Zip BNPL integration, customers can pay for gift cards in installments, directly from the CardCash checkout page. The process is fast, secure, and seamlessly built into the shopping experience. Whether it’s for travel, dining, everyday essentials, or gifting, this new payment option empowers customers to access the CardCash discounts, while enjoying the flexibility to pay over time.

Empowering More Ways to Save

CardCash users save up to 35% on everyday brands, from national retailers to travel providers. By combining those savings with flexible payment options, the company continues its mission to make smart spending simple and accessible for more people.

The Zip payment option is now live and available to all eligible shoppers at checkout. To learn more, visit www.cardcash.com .

About Zip

ASX-listed Zip Co Limited (ACN 139 546 428) (ASX: ZIP) is a digital financial services company, offering innovative and people-centered products. Operating in two core markets - Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and the United States (US), Zip offers access to point-of-sale credit and digital payment services, connecting millions of customers with its global network of tens of thousands of merchants.

Founded in Australia in 2013, Zip provides fair, flexible and transparent payment options, helping customers to take control of their financial future and helping merchants to grow their businesses.

About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales. Its Restaurant.com is the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deals options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our gift cards and restaurant certificates allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.giftifyinc.com and www.cardcash.com and https://www.restaurant.com.

