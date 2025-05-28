Vittoria Biotherapeutics to Share Trials-in-Progress Presentation from Phase 1 Study of VIPER-101 at ASCO 2025 Annual Meeting

PHILADELPHIA, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vittoria Biotherapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company specializing in the development of innovative therapies for hard-to-treat diseases, today announced it will present a trials-in-progress poster highlighting the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of VIPER-101, the Company’s lead investigational CD5-targeted CAR-T therapy for relapsed/refractory T-cell lymphoma, at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, being held May 30 – June 3, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

The presentation will feature the design and objectives of the Phase 1 study, which marks the first clinical application of Vittoria’s proprietary Senza5™ platform — a next-generation CAR-T engineering and manufacturing approach that incorporates CD5 modulation to enhance cell potency, durability, and safety.

The open-label Phase 1 study is designed to assess safety and preliminary efficacy, and to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of VIPER-101 in patients with relapsed or refractory CD5 positive T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). The study is currently recruiting patients and additional information can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT06420089). Details on the poster presentation can be found below:

Presentation Details

Title: A Phase 1 Study of VIPER-101, a CD5 Knockout, CD5-Targeted, Autologous CAR-T Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory T-Cell Lymphoma

Abstract Number: TPS7087

Session Track: Hematological Malignancies

Presentation Type: Trials-in-Progress Poster

Date/Time: Sunday, June 1, 2025 | 9:00 AM CT

Location: Hall A | Poster Board #268a

About VIPER-101

VIPER-101 is a gene-edited, autologous, dual-population cell therapy being evaluated as a potential treatment for patients with T-cell lymphoma. VIPER-101 is designed to target CD5, which is present on cancer cells in more than 85% of patients with T-cell lymphoma. VIPER-101 leverages the company’s proprietary Senza5 platform technology, which enhances T cell effector function by abrogating CD5-mediated immunosuppression through gene editing. In preclinical studies, VIPER-101 has shown superior efficacy compared to classical CD5-targeted CAR T.

About Senza5™

Senza5™ is a proprietary cell therapy engineering and manufacturing platform that combines the power of genetic engineering and a proprietary five-day manufacturing process to maximize stemness, durability, and efficacy of its produced cell therapies by disabling the CD5 signaling pathway on engineered CAR T cells and bypassing CD5's immunosuppressive effects to amplify the therapy’s antitumor activity. The expedited five-day manufacturing process further enhances stemness, which promotes greater in vivo expansion and durability and the potential for longer-lasting responses. Senza5 can be widely utilized to improve the efficacy of engineered T-cell therapies by acting on the fundamental biology of T cells.

About Vittoria Biotherapeutics

Vittoria Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, is developing novel CAR T-cell therapies that transcend the limitations of current cell therapies. Based on technology exclusively licensed from the University of Pennsylvania, the Company’s proprietary Senza5™ platform unlocks the cytotoxic potential of engineered T cells and utilizes a five-day manufacturing process to maximize stemness, durability, and potency. By acting on the fundamental biology of T cells, Senza5 can be used to improve the efficacy of engineered T-cell therapies with pipeline applications in oncology and autoimmune diseases. To learn more, visit vittoriabio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

