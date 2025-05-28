Plymouth Rock Home Assurance Corporation Names Colleen Finn as Chief Marketing Officer

BOSTON, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Rock Home Assurance Corporation today announced that Colleen Finn has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Finn will be responsible for the marketing and distribution strategy for Plymouth Rock’s Home company across all six states in which it does business.

“Colleen has embraced rapid invention and disciplined execution of Plymouth Rock’s innovative approach to home insurance,” said Bill Martin, President and CEO, Plymouth Rock Home Assurance Corporation. “It is a rare and highly sought after honor to be made an officer at Plymouth Rock but rarely is there so obvious a fit for the role as Colleen. We look forward to seeing how she will apply her highly motivated creativity to our marketing team.”

As CMO, Finn brings over a decade of property and casualty insurance expertise to lead all aspects of marketing for Plymouth Rock’s Home Insurance Group. She will be responsible for building and executing growth strategies to help Plymouth Rock continue to build on its success as a leading provider of property insurance across the Northeast. Finn’s responsibilities include distribution through direct-to-consumer and strategic partnership channels, as well as through the independent agency channel in partnership with Plymouth Rock’s Independent Agency Group.

“The insurance industry landscape continues to change and evolve, which presents unique opportunities for growth,” said Finn. “Plymouth Rock has a 40-year history of finding innovative ways to deliver the kinds of products and services that our customers and agency partners are looking for. I’m excited for the opportunity our marketing team has to build on Plymouth Rock’s forward-thinking approach to home insurance.”

Prior to her appointment as CMO, Finn served as Managing Director of Product Management at Plymouth Rock Home Assurance Corporation, where she led a dedicated team focused on profitable growth for the various home insurance products. Before joining Plymouth Rock, Finn spent nine years at Liberty Mutual where she led distribution analytics and product management teams, and was instrumental in driving strategic initiatives, leveraging analytics, and achieving measurable results.

Finn did her undergraduate work at Keene State College in New Hampshire. She currently lives in Stratham, New Hampshire with her husband and three children.

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock’s innovative approach puts customers’ convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want—online, with a mobile app, by phone, or by contacting their Plymouth Rock agent. Customers can chat, text, or email to get answers quickly and easily. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Taken together, the companies write and manage more than $2.3 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. You can learn more about us by visiting plymouthrock.com .

Contacts

Media Relations

617-428-1949

mediarelations@plymouthrock.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90ffcbed-eade-4058-8fa8-ffda55cb10ae