TruGolf Links Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary at New York International Franchise Expo

Over 160 units in Development

Salt Lake City, Utah, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Links Franchising, LLC, (“TruGolf”), wholly owned by TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUG), the leading provider of golf simulator software and hardware, announced today it will be exhibiting at the New York International Franchise Expo in New York City on May 29, 2025 at booth 409. The booth will feature a live TruGolf simulator, running our latest APEX software, and LaunchBox hardware hosting a Closest to the Pin contest with IFE attendees.

Since beginning operations one year ago, TruGolf Links Franchising has signed agreements to bring over 160 units to market in Illinois, New Jersey, Tennessee, and New York. TruGolf expects the first franchise locations will open their doors in the coming months.

On hand at the TruGolf booth will be members of its Presidents Circle of Franchisees, including Nick Reimondo, Regional Developer for Central New Jersey. Nick aims to bring the concept to the East Coast, fueling the indoor golf simulator scene with the most modernized technology.

Bob Earley, franchisee from Chicago, is excited to bring TruGolf Links' unique technology to his market for people of all skill levels and experience.

Gio Dinsay, representing Long Island, NY, is eager to align performance, recreation, and rehabilitation in a powerful way with TruGolf Links.

If you are interested in learning more about TruGolf Links Franchise, please come to the show and visit with us at our booth.

For more information about TruGolf Links, visit www.trugolflinks.com or contact Andrew Johnson, Vice President of Franchising, at andrewj@trugolflinks.com. Connect on the brand's social pages by visiting https://www.linkedin.com/company/trugolflinks and/or https://www.facebook.com/trugolflinks/ .

About TruGolf, Inc.

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf’s mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf’s team has built award- winning video games (“Links”), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf’s beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

About TruGolf Links Franchising

While the company offers individual franchises, the focus of its expansion efforts is with Regional Developers who acquire a territory of 1M or more in population, open a flagship location within that territory, then develop the territory with additional units they own or with independent franchisees. Regional Developers are compensated for attracting franchisees and providing support locally to all TruGolf Links locations within their territory. For more information about TruGolf Links franchise program, visit: www.trugolflinks.com/franchising.

