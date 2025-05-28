NAHREP Announces 2025 Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators

San Diego, CA, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) has released its annual Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators Report, recognizing the nation's top-performing Latino mortgage professionals. Despite ongoing supply constraints and high interest rates, mortgage originators on the national Top 250 lists closed 10 percent more transactions and achieved an 18 percent increase in sales volume compared to the previous year. Their continued performance underscores how Latino professionals are driving homeownership gains and supporting thousands of families through one of the most challenging markets in recent history.

With nearly 5,000 nominations submitted, NAHREP is recognizing over 600 Latino mortgage originators across various national and regional rankings this year. The honorees collectively accounted for over 61,000 transactions, totaling $22.2 billion in funded volume.

“These professionals represent the backbone of Latino homeownership growth in the U.S.,” said NAHREP National President Oralia Herrera. “They have guided thousands of families through a tough housing market, proving that trust, market expertise, and deep community ties are the true drivers of success in this industry.”

Texas dominated this year’s rankings, with seven of the top ten originators by transaction count based in the Lone Star State. Additionally, Texas experienced an increase of nearly 129,000 Hispanic residents last year, the highest in the nation, solidifying its role as a vital market for Latino homeownership and lending.

Spotlight on This Year’s Top Performers

Top Mortgage Originator by Transactions

Norma Guerrero Cowes, DHI Mortgage (Austin, TX) – 391 transactions

Top Mortgage Originator by Volume

Jose Magallanes, Movement Mortgage (Irvine, CA) – $217.6 million in loans funded

Top Telesales Mortgage Consultant

Rigo Zamora, Planet Home Lending (Sacramento, CA) – 182 transactions

Top Lending Companies

DHI Mortgage once again led all companies with 54 originators featured in this year’s rankings, including several standouts among the top ten. CrossCountry Mortgage and Rate Companies closely followed, each placing numerous high-performing originators across national and regional categories. These lending companies continue to demonstrate strong commitments to serving Latino homebuyers through targeted lending strategies, workforce representation, and community engagement.

Homeownership acquisition remains strong among Latino borrowers. Latino buyers tend to be younger, are more likely to be first-time homeowners, and are highly motivated to build wealth through property ownership. Despite affordability challenges in the market, Latino originators are exceeding expectations and guiding families through the journey to homeownership. The top 250 honorees serve as a key indicator of emerging growth and opportunity while recognizing the professionals driving these advancements.

To view the complete national and regional rankings list, please visit nahrep.org/top250/originators/.

About NAHREP:

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)(6) trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 58,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide. It hosts several national events per year and publishes multiple industry cornerstone reports and multimedia content annually. Join us in advocating for policies that grow sustainable Latino homeownership; read our 2025 policy priorities here.