Treatment.com AI and Rocket Doctor Celebrate Recognition from UC Berkeley, Harvard, and AARP for Leadership in Health Innovation

TORONTO, ON, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Treatment”) and its wholly owned virtual care platform, Rocket Doctor, are proud to announce that the company has recently been recognized by three of the most prestigious organizations in healthcare innovation: UC Berkeley’s Health Engine, Harvard University, and the AARP AgeTech Accelerator.

These distinctions reinforce Rocket Doctor’s position as a leading voice in comprehensive virtual care and demonstrate growing recognition of its physician-led, tech-driven model for transforming access to healthcare. It also further underscores Rocket Doctor recently being awarded Clinical Innovator of the Year at the American Telemedicine Association’s NEXUS 2025 Innovators Challenge.

As part of UC Berkeley’s Health Engine accelerator, Rocket Doctor joined a select cohort of healthtech founders building impactful solutions to today’s most pressing healthcare challenges. The non-dilutive, remote-first program provided expert mentorship, academic partnership, and strategic support to help accelerate mission and vision, gaining access to some of the world’s leading faculty in health policy and digital health, and further boosting its integration into the California ecosystem.

Following the Health Engine program, Dr. Cherniak was invited to speak at Harvard University, guest lecturing in a course led by Halle Tecco, course Director at Harvard Medical School, Adjunct Professor at Columbia Business School, and founder of Rock Health. During the session, Dr. Cherniak shared the Rocket Doctor journey, detailing how the platform empowers physicians with AI-enabled tools and diagnostic devices to deliver care efficiently, virtually, and at scale, answering questions from the class and engaging in discussions around health policy and digital innovation.

Dr. Cherniak was also invited to speak at the 2025 AARP AgeTech Conference, part of the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP, where he shared the Rocket Doctor story with a national audience of entrepreneurs, investors, and healthcare leaders. His presentation highlighted the company’s innovative approach to delivering comprehensive physician-led care, with a particular focus on supporting Medicaid and Medicare patients across the United States. As part of the conference’s thought leadership programming, Dr. Cherniak outlined how Rocket Doctor is using technology to reduce barriers to care, streamline access for underserved populations, and addressing the complex needs of aging Americans through scalable, virtual-first models.

“It’s an incredible privilege to engage with institutions like UC Berkeley, Harvard, and AARP - each of which plays a vital role in shaping the future of healthcare,” said Dr. William Cherniak, CEO of Rocket Doctor. “Being selected and invited by these organizations is a strong validation of our vision to make high-quality care radically more accessible through technology, AI, and physician leadership.”

Through these platforms, Rocket Doctor continues to build meaningful relationships with innovators, researchers, and decision-makers across the health ecosystem, further accelerating its mission to transform care delivery in North America and beyond.

About Rocket Doctor Inc.

Rocket Doctor is a technology-driven digital health platform and marketplace that empowers doctors to build and manage their own virtual or hybrid practices. Its proprietary software and AI-powered tools enable providers to deliver high-quality comprehensive care remotely, with a focus on reaching underserved and remote communities across North America. By removing barriers to care and restoring physician autonomy, Rocket Doctor is redefining what modern healthcare looks like.

Visit www.rocketdoctor.io or contact media@rocketdoctor.io.

About Treatment.com AI Inc.

Treatment.com AI is a company utilizing AI (artificial intelligence) and best clinical practices to positively improve the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. With the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment.com AI has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine — the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). With more than 10,000 expert medical reviews, the GLM delivers tested clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), imaging and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctors, nurses or pharmacists) reduce their administrative burden; creates more time for needed face-to-face patient appointments; and enables greater consistency in quality of patient support. Treatment.com AI’s GLM platform, through supporting healthcare professionals, allows for the inclusion of disenfranchised communities.

Learn more at: www.treatment.com or contact info@treatment.com .

