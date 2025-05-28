Revenera’s FlexNet Publisher Enterprise Expands Ability to Rapidly Scale License Servers

ITASCA, Ill., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenera , producer of innovative platforms that help technology companies build better products, accelerate time-to-value, and monetize what matters, today announced the availability of FlexNet Publisher Enterprise.

As a global leader in monetization, Revenera empowers software, SaaS and intelligent device producers with a suite of entitlement management and monetization solutions that help customers grow recurring revenue and protect their IP. FlexNet Publisher, one component of Revenera’s monetization solutions, is the de-facto standard for on-premises software licensing, enjoying broad adoption across industries.

As demand for resource-intensive, high-performance software accelerates – primarily fueled by innovations in cloud computing and AI – companies are running large-scale on-premises license servers to keep pace. FlexNet Publisher Enterprise now allows organizations to scale capacity with fewer resources, boosting performance and reliability while significantly reducing operational costs.

“The software industry is facing a serious capacity scaling challenge, largely driven by the demands of high-performance computing and AI/ML chip advancements,” said Priji Thomas, VP Product Management at Revenera. “Revenera’s FlexNet Publisher Enterprise meets the challenge of high-volume license management by delivering the enhanced capacity required for efficient use of computational resources, reducing operational and maintenance costs, streamlining operations, and improving customer satisfaction by ensuring seamless access to applications.”

For industries that rely on advanced simulation, animation, and electronic design automation, FlexNet Publisher Enterprise delivers the robust, scalable infrastructure required to support increased workload demands while ensuring service continuity.

"At Synopsys, enabling our customers to design and deliver advanced systems on chips (SoCs) is critical to meeting the growing demands of AI, silicon proliferation, and software-defined systems," said Rajendra Kundapur, executive director of R&D at Synopsys. "By collaborating with Revenera to expand FlexNet Publisher license server capacity, we’ve strengthened our ability to efficiently manage resources, scale to meet increasing needs, and maintain our rapid pace of innovation in support of our customers."

Key Benefits of FlexNet Publisher Enterprise:

Enhanced Capacity and Lower Costs: Supports up to 12x the current capacity, dramatically reducing the need for large-scale license servers, resulting in improved performance with significantly lower maintenance and operational costs.



Supports up to 12x the current capacity, dramatically reducing the need for large-scale license servers, resulting in improved performance with significantly lower maintenance and operational costs. Streamlined Operations: Simplified infrastructure and improved reliability ensure customers can focus on core business priorities rather than license management.



Simplified infrastructure and improved reliability ensure customers can focus on core business priorities rather than license management. Improved End-User Satisfaction: Optimized performance ensures uninterrupted access, boosting end-user satisfaction to ultimately drive higher renewal rates and recurring revenue for producers.



For full product details about FlexNet Publisher Enterprise, please visit: https://path.revenera.com/fnl-product-track/swm-ds_flexnet-publisher-enterprise .

