Koddi Expands Capabilities to Power In-Store Media Activations with In-Store Marketplace Partnership

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koddi , the leading retail and commerce media technology for enterprises, and In-Store Marketplace announced a partnership to expand capabilities to broaden retailers’s networks in-store. Through a direct platform integration with ISM, Koddi provides retailers and their advertising with a seamless, cross-channel on-site and in-store campaign experience to target consumers near the point of sale.

According to EMARKETER , more than 80% of shopping transactions take place in-store. In fact, in-store audiences are, on average, 84% larger than digital audiences. As retailers continue to scale their retail media investments, physical stores represent an underutilized yet high-impact opportunity to extend these programs beyond digital and influence shoppers at the point of purchase. Retail media in-store drives higher revenue impact to the lower funnel, realizing the potential impact to brand switching, and promotional activation. However, retailers face a major barrier to adoption in managing their owned in-store and on-site inventory within a single platform.

“Retail media is one of the most effective drivers of growth, and now retailers and advertisers want to extend that success into their physical stores,” said Nicholas Ward, Co-founder and President of Koddi. “In-store is where most purchases still happen, yet it’s been one of the hardest environments to scale and activate. We’re investing in the infrastructure and partnering with industry leaders like ISM to remove the friction and enable retailers to run smarter, more coordinated campaigns across every part of the shopper journey.”

Retailers often rely on multiple vendors and technologies to manage in-store advertising across their locations, creating complexity and inefficiency. By integrating with ISM, a leader in in-store media solutions, Koddi unlocks a unified interface for retailers that simplifies content and ad management across all stores. Additionally, the unification of cross-channel campaign delivery leads to comprehensive tracking of combined sales performance and brand lift across both online and in-store performance. By measuring combined sales data and analyzing brand lift metrics across all touchpoints, brands have deeper insights into campaign performance, can optimize their media spend more effectively, and cultivate stronger connections with their target audience online and in-store.

“This partnership brings together ISM’s deep expertise in powering in-store activations at scale across our 31,000 connected stores. Koddi’s advanced commerce media technology enables retailers to extend their retail media offerings in-store and elevates accessibility for the buy-side,” said Paul Brenner, SVP Global Retail Media & Partnerships at ISM. “Together, we’re helping advertisers reach shoppers who spend over $749B a year within our connected network and helping retailers deploy in-store media at scale with a flexible infrastructure.”

Koddi is expanding its integrations with leading in-store media technology providers to give retailers greater flexibility and a more seamless experience. Additionally, Koddi plans to expand its partnership with ISM this summer to support streamlined retail media buying for partners.

About Koddi

Koddi is the leading retail and commerce media technology for enterprises. Leveraging AI and first-party data, Koddi builds retail and commerce media networks for the biggest companies in the world, including Booking.com, Grubhub, Neighborly, Fanatics and Cars.com. With more than a decade of experience and powering billions of media spend, the company is leading the fast-growing rise of commerce and retail media. Koddi supplies technologies that empower retailers, marketplaces, online travel agencies and more to realize the $100 billion commerce media opportunity. For more information, please visit koddi.com .