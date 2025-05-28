Cypher and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Advanced AI Powered Analytic Tools to the Public Sector

ASHBURN, Va. and RESTON, Va., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cypher LLC, a leader in advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Cypher’s Master Government Aggregator®, expanding Public Sector access to Cypher’s powerful G.H.O.S.T. platform through Carahsoft’s resellers and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contracts.

“Our collaboration with Carahsoft allows us to bring the power of the G.H.O.S.T. platform to Government users, supporting a wide range of critical missions,” said Joseph Anderson, Founder & CEO of Cypher, LLC. “G.H.O.S.T. is designed to tackle any challenge involving complex processes and workflows, from compliance and automation to analytics and more. Carahsoft’s reputation for delivering forward-thinking technology to the Public Sector makes them the perfect partner to scale our solution.”

G.H.O.S.T.’s scalable design makes it adaptable to nearly any mission. By combining large language models (LLMs) with advanced analytics, G.H.O.S.T. turns raw data into actionable insights, reducing the burden of manual processes and enhancing decision-making in real time. Among its capabilities, G.H.O.S.T. improves compliance and policy management through automated document reviews that ensure adherence to regulatory standards. It also streamlines labor-intensive tasks, reducing operational bottlenecks and minimizing errors. The platform consolidates information from both classified and unclassified sources to provide real-time, integrated insights. Its intuitive interface and AI-generated visualizations support faster, more informed decisions and modular workflows tailored to user needs.

One of the platform’s standout agents is BATTLEMIND, specifically designed to support mission planning and the Military Decision-Making Process. BATTLEMIND uses the platform’s ability to analyze vast amounts of doctrinal and operational data to quickly develop and evaluate strategic options and courses of action. This domain-specific application demonstrates how G.H.O.S.T. can be customized to solve complex challenges.

“Government agencies are navigating increasingly complex data environments, and having the right tools to process and analyze information efficiently is essential,” said Steve Jacyna, Senior Director of Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “Through this partnership, Carahsoft and our resellers can bring advanced AI and analytics capabilities to the Public Sector, helping agencies navigate complexities, accelerate decision-making and drive mission success.”

Cypher, LLC’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 581-6590 or cypher@carahsoft.com or click here to explore Cypher’s solutions.

About Cypher, LLC

Cypher, LLC is a mission-driven technology company focused on artificial intelligence and analytics solutions for national security, defense, and intelligence use cases. With deep roots in military intelligence, cyber operations, and software engineering, Cypher developed the G.H.O.S.T. platform to simplify complex processes and support smarter, faster decisions.

For more information, visit www.ghostplatform.ai or www.ghostbattlemind.ai.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com