Carson Group Expands Relationship with Sarasota Advisory

Omaha, Neb., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $42 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced it has fully acquired Carson Partner firm SRQ Wealth. The Sarasota, Fla.,-based business manages $365 million in assets and became a Carson Partner in 2019. It will continue to be led by Managing Partner and Senior Wealth Advisor Steve Martin and his partners Karin Grablin and Justin Salemy, and they will continue to operate under the SRQ Wealth name.

“We are grateful that Steve, Karin, Justin and their team put their trust in us to enter this next chapter,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. “We see an incredible opportunity to build upon the success of our partnership and drive forward our shared mission of creating sustainable growth while maintaining excellent client service – and we believe we are stronger together. Steve and his team were looking to solve for succession and business continuity of the strong practice they’ve built, and by enhancing our partnership, SRQ Wealth will be able to grow faster and level up without skipping a beat.”

The advisors at SRQ Wealth are ready to enter their next phase of growth, and the expanded relationship with Carson Group will help improve the firm’s operating system and make it easier to do business.

“This partnership with Carson represents a strategic step in our vision to build a firm designed not just for today but for the next 100 years,” said Martin. “At the heart of this decision is a commitment to long-term sustainability. We’re laying the groundwork for a thoughtful, deliberate plan that ensures continuity for generations to come, and our combined strengths position us to lead with stability, vision and purpose well into the future.”

SRQ Wealth becomes the 25th wholly owned Carson Wealth office. The enhanced partnership enables SRQ Wealth to provide expanded resources, tools and support for their team and clients, elevating the firm’s ability to deliver exceptional service and innovation. In addition to the three partners, the team also includes Juliana Carmona, associate wealth advisor, and office support staff members Taylor Wald, Heather Diggs, Amy Treis and Dana Towell. Together, they remain deeply involved, continuing to serve clients in an even greater capacity.

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $42 billion* in assets and serves more than 53,000 client families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

Carson Group is a dba of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. *AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.

Carson Group is located at 14600 Branch St, Omaha, Neb. 68154. (888) 321-0808.