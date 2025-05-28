Charli Capital Revolutionizes Private Equity Investing with Smart Deal Finder, Offers Access to Over 2 Million Private and Public Companies

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charli Capital, the force behind the proprietary Multidimensional AI™, is excited to unveil its latest breakthrough: Smart Deal Finder—a game-changing tool designed to reshape how investors, analysts, and financial leaders identify and evaluate opportunities across public and private markets. From venture capitalists to CFOs and CEOs, Smart Deal Finder delivers powerful insights not only to guide investment decisions but also to benchmark performance, track market sentiment, and understand how companies stack up against competitors in real time.

Smart Deal Finder introduces a frictionless, intelligent experience for surfacing investment-grade companies—without the need for complex filters, tedious prompts, or keyword gymnastics. With a single, intuitive query, users can instantly identify businesses that align with their investment strategies, accessing detailed insights that have traditionally been out of reach.

“We’re simplifying the future of deal discovery,” said Kevin Collins, CEO of Charli Capital. “With Smart Deal Finder, users get a data-rich, analyst-quality experience—without needing a team of researchers. This is about empowering every investor to discover the overlooked, the emerging, and the exceptional—with speed and confidence.”

What Makes Smart Deal Finder a Game-Changer?

Charli’s signature interface now offers a "Shopify-like" marketplace for investments, where investors can explore and purchase detailed scorecards and deep-dive reports in seconds. It’s all powered by the trusted depth of Charli’s Multidimensional AI™, known for its unmatched accuracy across more than 2 million companies.

Built for Everyone—from Private Investors to Institutional Analysts to C-Suite Executives

Instant Access, No Commitment

Explore high-potential deals with no subscription required. Simply log in, search, and evaluate—when and how you want.

Actionable, Qualified Deal Flow

Gain access to real-time insights across 2 M+ companies—including financials, sentiment analysis, and investment-grade indicators to validate every opportunity.

Ask. Discover. Invest.

Use natural language to find exactly what you’re looking for. Charli interprets your investment goals and uncovers deals that match—no technical filters required.

Built for How You Work

From desktop to mobile, the experience is fast, interactive, and built for decision-making. Add companies to watchlists, purchase insights, and download reports—all in a few clicks.

Enterprise-Ready Intelligence

For enterprise clients, Smart Deal Finder integrates directly into your internal platforms, giving teams and clients the power of Charli’s investment intelligence under your own brand.

A New Era for Investment Discovery

Whether you’re looking to spot rising stars in emerging markets or validate targets across fragmented private equity landscapes, Smart Deal Finder removes the guesswork and delivers clarity. It’s investment intelligence—on demand.

Try the Smart Deal Finder today by visiting www.charliai.com

About Charli Capital

Charli Capital is redefining the future of private investing with a first-of-its-kind dual-sided network, powered by Charli’s multidimensional AI. Our platform empowers investors to uncover hidden opportunities, access high-quality deal flow, and engage in a new era of data-driven, intelligent capital allocation. Charli Capital is where next-generation investment decisions begin.

