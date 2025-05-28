Scrum Alliance and Miro Forge Strategic Partnership to Empower Agile Teams and Drive Innovation

DENVER, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrum Alliance® , the global leader in agile certification and professional membership, is thrilled to unveil a groundbreaking new partnership with Miro, the innovation workspace. This exciting collaboration, part of the recently launched Scrum Alliance Mission Sponsorship Program, represents a powerful alliance dedicated to empowering agile teams and individuals. Together, Scrum Alliance and Miro are committed to helping professionals navigate complexity, adapt to rapid change and excel in today's fast-paced world.

As a partner, Miro will join Scrum Alliance's calling to deliver new resources, educational content, exclusive member benefits and high-impact initiatives aligned with the Scrum Alliance mission: to advance real-world agility.

"At Scrum Alliance, we see agility as a catalyst for real business performance—accelerating delivery, sharpening collaboration, and strengthening leadership," said Scrum Alliance CEO Tristan Boutros. "In an environment defined by constant and often unprecedented change, agility empowers organizations to respond with speed and confidence. Our partnership with Miro brings powerful alignment around those outcomes. As a Mission Sponsor, Miro will support our members with new, high-impact benefits and collaborate with us to advance key initiatives that fuel agility where it matters most—in the results."

Through this partnership, Scrum Alliance members will gain access to a range of benefits, including educational content developed in collaboration with Miro and members-only webinars designed to strengthen agile practice and collaboration.

"Miro is deeply committed to the agile community. Its members are some of our greatest fans and champions, so it's essential we seek out new and innovative ways to contribute meaningfully back to the community," said Dave Ross, Chief Agile Evangelist at Miro. "We are pleased to strengthen our partnership through this sponsorship, supporting the educational journeys of agile practitioners as this community expands and evolves. We're hugely grateful to the Scrum Alliance for making this opportunity possible."

Miro provides a visual workspace that enables distributed teams of any size to collaborate seamlessly across strategy, design, product development and process management. Trusted by more than 90 million users across 250,000 organizations—including leading brands such as Nike, IKEA, Deloitte and Cisco—Miro helps accelerate innovation and deliver solutions that meet customer needs.

"The Mission Sponsorship Program represents a bold new way for Scrum Alliance to advance our mission in collaboration with values-aligned organizations, and we're thrilled to welcome Miro as our first-ever Mission Sponsor," said Tracee Aliotti, Chief Marketing Officer. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to empowering agile teams and driving innovation. I'm excited about the opportunity to build lasting, purpose-driven collaborations that elevate both our organizations and the global agile community."

Scrum Alliance and Miro will also collaborate on a new "Agility in Practice" educational series, co-branded blog articles and resource development for Scrum Alliance User Groups worldwide. These initiatives aim to provide agile practitioners with practical tools and insights for innovation in distributed and hybrid team environments.

The Mission Sponsorship Program was created by Scrum Alliance to build long-term, symbiotic partnerships that go beyond traditional sponsorship models. By partnering with organizations that share its values and vision, Scrum Alliance seeks to expand its impact and better support its global community of agile practitioners.

About Scrum Alliance

As the first not-for-profit focused on agile education and professional credentialing, Scrum Alliance continues to advance its position of Agile for Anyone™ by equipping professionals and their organizations with the education, skills, and community needed to succeed in today's ever-evolving workplaces.

Learn more at www.scrumalliance.org .

About Miro

Miro is the Innovation Workspace that enables teams of any size to build the next big thing. The platform's infinite canvas enables teams to quickly move from idea to outcome. Miro is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, and serves more than 90M users worldwide. Miro was founded in 2011 and currently has more than 1,600 employees in 13 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit https://miro.com.

Miro and the Miro logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of RealtimeBoard, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact: press@miro.com

Learn more at www.miro.com .