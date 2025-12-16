Scrum Alliance Recognized in 2025 Awards for Excellence as 'Outstanding Employer' by New Jersey Business Magazine

DENVER, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrum Alliance has been named an Outstanding Employer in the 2025 Awards for Excellence presented by New Jersey Business Magazine. Powered by the New Jersey Business & Industry Association (NJBIA), the Awards for Excellence honor select NJBIA member organizations.

Scrum Alliance was one of eight companies recognized and one of only three recipients in the Outstanding Employers category.

"This recognition reflects how intentionally our team builds the kind of workplace we encourage our members to create," said Scrum Alliance CEO Tristan Boutros. "At Scrum Alliance, we apply the same agile principles of collaboration, learning, and continuous improvement to our own organization that we teach and certify worldwide. Creating a thriving, people-centered culture is not theoretical for us. It is how we operate every day."

Scrum Alliance stood out as an Outstanding Employer for its innovative, people-first culture. As a fully remote not-for-profit, Scrum Alliance earned a 94 percent on the Great Place to Work® score for 2025, outpacing the typical company average of 57 percent.

Scrum Alliance has made targeted investments in employee growth and development, launching career pathing tools, quarterly performance reviews, and a custom leadership and professional development series shaped directly by employee feedback. The organization also redesigned its onboarding experience to include a structured 30-60-90 day playbook, new-hire mentors, and a "network wheel" that helps employees build meaningful connections across teams and geographies.

In addition to professional growth, Scrum Alliance prioritizes employee well-being and community impact. The organization limited year-over-year healthcare premium increases to 6.67 percent and introduced a formal Volunteer Time Off policy that provides employees with eight paid hours annually to support causes they care about.

This combination of agile practice, intentional people investment, and community commitment distinguished Scrum Alliance among NJBIA member organizations and contributed to its recognition in the 2025 Awards for Excellence.

About Scrum Alliance

As a not-for-profit professional association, Scrum Alliance helps individuals and organizations build agile skills and capabilities through practical, relevant learning for every role and level. Offerings range from globally recognized certifications such as Certified ScrumMaster® (CSM®) and Certified Scrum Product Owner® (CSPO®) to on-demand microcredentials in areas including AI, technical literacy, and coaching. Scrum Alliance believes that when leaders invest in agility, they strengthen their organizations, drive lasting impact, and deliver better outcomes.

About New Jersey Business Magazine



New Jersey Business Magazine is an award-winning magazine and the Garden State's longest-standing business publication. It provides competitive excellence and financial success of member companies and the one million jobs they provide.