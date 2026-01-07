Scrum Alliance Celebrates Chetna Limbani's Chief in Tech Leader Award

DENVER, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrum Alliance is proud to announce that Chetna Limbani has been named a silver winner for the 2025 WomenTech Global Awards. Limbani, Chief Delivery Officer at Scrum Alliance, is the recipient of this prestigious recognition for the category of Chief in Tech Leader of the Year.

The WomenTech Global Awards honor the most accomplished women in tech, recognizing those driving change with purpose and impact. The WomenTech network has more than 100,000 women in tech in its network, spanning 179 countries. Winners were chosen through an online voting system among nominees, allowing for peer-to-peer recognition.

"Chetna Limbani's recognition as a WomenTech Global Awards silver honoree is a powerful acknowledgment of her leadership and impact," said Tristan Boutros, CEO of Scrum Alliance. "In an increasingly complex world, strong technology leadership is essential to building agile, resilient organizations that can adapt, innovate, and deliver lasting value. Chetna’s work reflects how thoughtful, inclusive tech leadership helps organizations and communities thrive, and we are proud to see her contributions recognized on a global stage."

Limbani has more than 25 years of experience with a proven track record of leading successful large-scale enterprise transformations and solutions delivery. Her passion for problem-solving and results-oriented focus has enabled her to use technology solutions to drive operational efficiency and achieve strategic goals.

"I'm deeply honored to receive this recognition from the WomenTech Global Awards," said Limbani. "This award represents the collective efforts of the incredible teams and leaders I've had the privilege to work alongside, and it reinforces my belief that diverse perspectives make technology stronger and more impactful. I'm passionate about creating environments where women in tech can lead, innovate, and thrive."

While the number of women working in tech is growing, they still represent the minority, making up only 35 percent of employees, according to the WomenTech Network. By recognizing the women in tech with this and other prestigious awards, WomenTech is building a more inclusive industry where women are making a global impact. Scrum Alliance is proud to support women in tech and to recognize the accomplishments of Limbani and others who are paving the way for future female leaders.