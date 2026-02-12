Lead Hybrid Teams Confidently with this New Course

DENVER, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrum Alliance® today announced the launch of High-Impact Agile Leadership for Hybrid Teams , a new microcredential course created in collaboration with Northwestern University School of Professional Studies.

As hybrid work environments become a permanent reality for many organizations, leaders must adapt their approach or risk miscommunication, delays, bottlenecks, and outcomes that fall short. High-Impact Agile Leadership for Hybrid Teams equips professionals with the practices and expertise needed to lead teams effectively and adaptively across locations, time zones, and work styles.

This course focuses on the real challenges of hybrid work, from communication gaps and facilitation issues to maintaining trust, psychological safety, and flow. Learners gain practical strategies for designing inclusive team norms, establishing effective collaboration rhythms, and applying agile principles in hybrid environments.

Through hands-on modules, learners develop the ability to:

Understand and address hybrid team challenges: Identify the characteristics of hybrid teams and recognize common obstacles such as isolation, time zone friction, and facilitation complexity.

Identify the characteristics of hybrid teams and recognize common obstacles such as isolation, time zone friction, and facilitation complexity. Strengthen collaboration and communication: Design workflows that support both synchronous and asynchronous work, choose appropriate communication channels, and establish effective feedback loops.

Design workflows that support both synchronous and asynchronous work, choose appropriate communication channels, and establish effective feedback loops. Apply agile principles in hybrid contexts: Map hybrid challenges to agile values and principles, and create adaptable workflows tailored to team needs.

Map hybrid challenges to agile values and principles, and create adaptable workflows tailored to team needs. Facilitate scrum events inclusively: Lead effective daily scrums, sprint planning, reviews, and retrospectives using digital tools that support visibility and participation.

Lead effective daily scrums, sprint planning, reviews, and retrospectives using digital tools that support visibility and participation. Support continuous improvement: Establish collaboration practices that evolve as team needs change.





"Hybrid work demands a new level of leadership, one that is intentional, inclusive, and adaptable," said Tristan Boutros, CEO of Scrum Alliance. "This course helps leaders develop the skills to enable agile ways of working across distance while building trust and resilience. In partnership with Northwestern University School of Professional Studies, we're preparing leaders to succeed in the modern workplace."

Course details and enrollment

High-Impact Agile Leadership for Hybrid Teams is an on-demand, self-paced course requiring approximately four hours to complete. Learners earn a joint microcredential from Scrum Alliance and Northwestern University School of Professional Studies, recognizing their ability to lead agile hybrid teams effectively. Scrum Alliance members earn Scrum Education Units (SEUs) to apply toward certification renewal, while non-members receive a two-year professional membership with Scrum Alliance upon completion.

This course is ideal for:

Leaders managing hybrid or distributed teams

Scrum masters, agile coaches, and facilitators

Product owners and delivery leaders working across locations

Organizations seeking to improve collaboration and resilience in hybrid environments



By developing strong leadership capabilities across distributed teams, organizations can improve alignment and support sustained performance in today's complex work landscape.

About Scrum Alliance®

As the first nonprofit focused on agile education and professional credentialing, Scrum Alliance continues to advance its vision of Agile for Anyone™ by equipping professionals and their organizations with the education, skills, and community needed to succeed in today's ever-evolving workplaces. For more information, see the organization's latest annual report .

Connect with Scrum Alliance:

https://www.tiktok.com/@scrumalliance

https://www.facebook.com/scrumalliance

https://www.linkedin.com/company/scrum-alliance

https://www.youtube.com/user/scrumalliance

About Northwestern University

Northwestern University is a leading private research institution with campuses in Evanston and Chicago, Illinois. Known for its academic excellence and commitment to innovation, Northwestern offers a wide range of professional development programs through its School of Professional Studies, preparing individuals for success in an ever-evolving global economy.

For more information or to enroll in this course, please visit www.scrumalliance.org or www.sps.northwestern.edu .