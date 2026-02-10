Scrum Alliance Unveils GSG Vancouver 2026 Program

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrum Alliance today announced the full program of speakers, sessions, and community experiences for the Global Scrum Gathering® Vancouver , taking place May 3–6, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The annual conference is designed for professionals at all levels, across roles and industries, who want to build adaptable workplace cultures that enable teams to deliver value amid uncertainty and constant change.

See the full program at www.gsgvan26.com/agenda .

This year's conference features 40 sessions led by 50 speakers representing countries across the globe, including Australia, the United States, Japan, Belgium, China, Canada, South Africa, Spain, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Sweden, and Costa Rica. The program spans a wide range of perspectives and experiences, creating a high-density learning environment led by seasoned practitioners.

Sessions are offered in multiple formats, including lightning talks, 60-minute lectures and workshops, and 90-minute deep-dive workshops. When viewed as a whole, themes emerging from this program include AI and technology, leadership, continuous improvement, organizational design, and practical approaches to modern ways of working.

Attendees will hear from international speakers who bring a truly global perspective to the event. The program was designed to emphasize depth, real-world experience, and hands-on learning over theory alone.

The Global Scrum Gathering is built by the community, for the community. A volunteer Program Advisory Team of experienced agilists worked closely with Scrum Alliance to shape the Vancouver agenda and ensure each session met clear learning objectives.

"We're exploring agility from many angles, including personal growth, team development, leadership, and technology," said Lothar Fischmann, member of the Global Scrum Gathering Vancouver Program Advisory Team. "What makes this program special is the mix of highly experienced speakers and sessions designed for real learning, not just buzzwords. Many sessions are hands-on, so participants will leave with practical ideas and techniques they can start using right away."

In addition to the conference sessions, attendees will have opportunities to build meaningful connections through networking events, community-driven activities, and signature experiences such as the Monday Mingle.

"Across industries, teams are being asked to deliver more value while navigating AI adoption, automation, and constant change," said Tristan Boutros, CEO of Scrum Alliance. "The Vancouver program is designed to help professionals respond to that reality. It brings together experienced speakers who share practical approaches to leadership, teamwork, and technology, with sessions focused on real learning and hands-on application. People won't just hear ideas—they'll leave better equipped to solve complex problems and keep their organizations moving forward."

The Global Scrum Gathering is an in-demand annual conference for professionals across roles and industries, not just those in scrum or agile roles. The program is designed for anyone who needs to solve complex problems and deliver more value in today's work environments, which are increasingly shaped by factors including rapid automation, the need for AI adoption, rising competition, and constant change.

Registration is now open. To explore the full program and secure a spot, visit www.gsgvan26.com .

Connect with Scrum Alliance:

TikTok

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube