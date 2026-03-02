Scrum Alliance Launches Visual Thinking Course

DENVER, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrum Alliance® today announced the launch of Visual Thinking for Effective Collaboration , a new microcredential course designed to help professionals communicate complex ideas and reach alignment more effectively through practical visual thinking skills.

As organizations navigate increasing complexity, faster decision cycles, and cross-functional collaboration, the ability to communicate clearly has become a crucial professional advantage. Visual Thinking for Effective Collaboration equips learners with practical visual literacy skills that help teams move beyond lengthy explanations and documentation to achieve shared understanding and meaningful progress.

The live, interactive four-hour workshop challenges the common misconception that visualization requires artistic talent. Instead, the course teaches participants how to use simple visual frameworks as strategic tools to simplify abstract ideas and support more effective decision-making.

This course focuses on the real communication challenges teams face today, including misalignment, unclear priorities, and conversations that fail to translate into action. Learners gain practical techniques for making ideas visible and facilitating productive discussions.

Through hands-on learning experiences, participants develop the ability to:

Communicate about complex concepts: Transform abstract challenges into simple visual models that make ideas easier to understand.

Create shared alignment: Use visuals to establish a common understanding across cross-functional teams.

Make decisions efficiently and effectively: Leave meetings and collaborations with shared understanding and informed buy-in.

Facilitate collaboration strategically: Apply visual layouts that unlock team knowledge and drive better meeting outcomes.

Synthesize conversations effectively: Capture discussions in real time using visual mapping techniques that convert dialogue into actionable insights.





"In modern organizations, alignment is a competitive advantage," said Tristan Boutros, CEO of Scrum Alliance. "Leaders are expected to cut through complexity to build shared understanding, so that teams can act quickly and confidently. Visual Thinking for Effective Collaboration gives professionals a practical capability that directly supports better decisions and improved business outcomes."

The course was developed in collaboration with Stuart Young, an experienced agile coach, facilitator, and Scrum Alliance Certified Scrum Trainer® .

"The main purpose of this microcredential is to eliminate the myth that visual thinking is about drawing highly refined pictures, and to highlight that, at its core, it's about visual literacy and how we express and absorb information visually," said Young. "This course is designed to equip learners with the practical skills and confidence they need to simplify complexity and communicate effectively in ways that enhance collaboration and help information stick."

Course details and enrollment

Visual Thinking for Effective Collaboration is a live online course led by experienced instructors. Participants earn a Scrum Alliance microcredential recognizing their ability to apply visual thinking techniques to improve collaboration and communication. Participants also earn Scrum Education Units (SEUs) to apply toward certification renewal, and non-members receive a two-year professional membership with Scrum Alliance upon completion.

This course is ideal for:

Educators and facilitators

Scrum masters and professional coaches

Product owners and team leaders guiding collaboration

Professionals who lead meetings, workshops, or cross-functional initiatives

Anyone seeking to communicate ideas more clearly and drive alignment





By developing visual communication and collaboration skills, organizations can reduce misunderstanding, improve decision speed, and enable teams to work more effectively in complex environments.

About Scrum Alliance®

As the first nonprofit focused on agile education and professional credentialing, Scrum Alliance continues to advance its vision of Agile for Anyone™ by equipping professionals and their organizations with the education, skills, and community needed to succeed in today's ever-evolving workplaces. For more information, see the organization's latest annual report .

