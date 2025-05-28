Check Point Accelerates Threat Detection and Response with AI-Powered Security Management for the Modern Enterprise

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced the launch of its next generation Quantum Smart-1 Management Appliances, delivering 2X increase in managed gateways and up to 70% higher log rate, with AI-powered security tools designed to meet the demands of hybrid enterprises. Fully integrated within the Check Point Infinity Platform, these new appliances offer faster, more intelligent threat detection and response through a unique hybrid mesh architecture and integration with over 250 third-party solutions.

“Security teams today face more pressure than ever — from rising AI-generated threats to managing fragmented infrastructures. Our new Quantum Smart-1 Management Appliances simplify that complexity,” said Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer at Check Point. “Our new Quantum Smart-1 Management Appliances combine AI, speed, precision, and automation to help organizations manage on-premise, cloud, and distributed IT deployments — faster and smarter.”

With growing pressures on security teams, their management systems need to evolve. The rise of remote work, branch offices, and distributed teams has greatly increased the areas vulnerable to attacks. Check Point Research’s AI Security Report found that AI services are now used in over 51% of enterprise networks every month, widening security risks and making security policies vital. The new Smart-1 Management Appliances are built to give security teams the speed and agility to stay ahead, the appliances unify operations across on-premises, cloud, and remote environments — streamlining security management while enhancing visibility and control.



Key Benefits of the New Smart-1 Management Appliances:

Scale with Confidence : Manage up to 10,000 gateways — supporting business growth without rearchitecting security infrastructure

: Manage up to 10,000 gateways — supporting business growth without rearchitecting security infrastructure Faster Response, Lower Risk : Achieve up to 70% higher log processing speeds to accelerate threat detection and response

: Achieve up to 70% higher log processing speeds to accelerate threat detection and response Built-in Compliance Readiness : Store up to 70TB of logs locally for long-term data retention and regulatory requirements

: Store up to 70TB of logs locally for long-term data retention and regulatory requirements Smarter Operations : Consolidate management functions and reduce complexity across hybrid environments

: Consolidate management functions and reduce complexity across hybrid environments Open Ecosystem: Integrate with over 250 third-party solutions



Now in their 7th generation, the Quantum Smart-1 Management appliances are available in five models — including the high-performance 7000 Ultra — enabling security teams to consolidate infrastructure, reduce operational complexity, and gain faster insights from a single device. The appliances streamline policy and firewall management and can be enhanced with AI-powered tools such as, Infinity AI Copilot, Infinity Playblocks, Policy Advisor, Policy Insights, Compliance, and Infinity AIOps.

In its recent AI-Powered Cyber Security Platform Benchmark, Miercom recognized Check Point as the top performer across both management usability and security efficacy, validating the strength of the platform that powers Smart-1 Management Appliances. “The Check Point Infinity Platform demonstrated superior security efficacy, consistently outperforming its peers in the test category of comprehensive threat prevention and response, as well as excelling in the AI-powered testing scenarios,” said Rob Smithers, CEO at Miercom. Its AI-driven architecture, hybrid mesh deployment model, and unified security operations prove that Check Point is setting the pace for next-generation cyber security.”

Quantum Smart-1 Management appliances are available now. For more information, please visit our website or check out our blog.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (checkpoint.com) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point’s industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.