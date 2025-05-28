Consumer Electronic Biometric Market to Reach USD 128.55 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Electronic Biometrics Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Consumer Electronic Biometric Market size was valued at USD 45.30 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 128.55 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.02% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Rapid Growth of the Consumer Electronics Biometric Market Driven by Demand for Secure and Convenient Authentication

Consumer electronic biometric market is gaining a significant impetus from the rising demand for improved security and convenient user experience. With more advanced technologies and increasing consumer awareness, biometric technologies including fingerprint, facial, and voice recognition have been deployed in the new generations of mobile phones and portable computers. There was an explosion in biometric payment adoption over 2023, with Europe up by 45% to the U.K. and Germany, and smartphone-based biometric payments making up 82% of all transactions globally.

The US market was estimated at USD 10.34 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.13% to reach USD 25.67 billion by 2032 on account of increasing popularity of digital wallets and growing threat of identity fraud. In the U.S., 57% of millennials are comfortable using biometrics and, globally, 62% believe facial recognition is one of the secure payment mechanisms reversed into 2018 Payment trends, and the market nexus is proving undeniable, with an increasing demand for fast, secure and user-friendly digital authentication across all devices.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

FaceFirst

Precise Biometrics

Qualcomm

Synaptics

NEC

DERMALOG

3M Cogent

IDEMIA

Thales

HID Global

Consumer Electronic Biometrics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 45.30 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 128.55 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.02% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation •By Security Level (Single-Factor Authentication, Multi-Factor Authentication)



•By Technology (Fingerprint Recognition, Facial Recognition, Iris Recognition, Voice Recognition, Other)



•By Application (Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, Wearables, Other)



•By End Market (Consumer, Business, Other) Key Drivers • Rising Need for Secure and Seamless User Authentication Across Devices Drives the Consumer Electronic Biometric Market Growth.



• Advancements in AI-Powered Biometric Technologies Create Significant Opportunities in the Consumer Electronic Biometric Market.

Comprehensive Analysis of the Consumer Electronic Biometric Market: Trends by Security Level, Technology, Application, and End Market

By Security Level

In 2024, the single-factor authentication segment dominated the consumer electronic biometric market with a 64.76% revenue share, because of the convenience and the large number of products that can use it, such as mobile phone, notebook and so on. Enhancements like Keyo’s Keyo Wave+ in July 2023 with palm vein recognition demonstrate the security and convenience benefits point solutions bring to market, and the product’s significance in the segment.

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is the fastest-growing segment, expected to expand at a 15.36% CAGR from 2025 to 2032, due to increase in identity theft worries. Leader companies, such as Microsoft or Google, are also investing in deepening MFA integration with stronger Windows Hello and Android biometrics prompts, indicating a new evolution of market trends towards the deployment of secure and multi-modal biometric solution in consumer electronics.

By Technology

In 2024, fingerprint recognition led the consumer electronic biometric market with a 40.89% revenue share, on account of the widespread adoption of the technology in smartphones, laptops, and wearables. Apple and Samsung have taken this technology to the next level, offering sensor integration as part of their product designs that work without a hitch. Its popularity has been bolstered by innovations like in-display sensors and ultrasonic scanning.

Iris recognition is projected to grow the fastest, with a CAGR of 15.52% from 2025 to 2032, due to its high precision and contactless authentication. Recent advances in portable, low-cost iris scanners and more powerful algorithms adaptable to challenging conditions are driving greater adoption in consumer devices.

By Application

In 2024, the smartphone segment held the largest share of the consumer electronic biometric market at 37.79%, because there is massive adoptions of facial recognition and fingerprint authentication. Innovations in sensor technologies, such as under-display sensors and AI-enhanced face detection, have aided in enhancing the security and user experience, elevating the smartphone to a leading role as a catalyst for biometric technologies in consumer electronics.

Meanwhile, the wearables segment is projected to grow the fastest, with a CAGR of 15.39% from 2025 to 2032, as the adoption of biometric sensors for health and fitness monitoring, including heart rate, blood oxygen, and skin temperature, turns wearables into private health and wellness devices.

By End Market

In 2024, the consumer segment led the consumer electronic biometric market with a 61.96% revenue share, driven by the adoption of biometric technologies such as fingerprint and face unlock in individual devices. New designs combining biometric authentication with smartphones and wearables have improved convenience and security for users and kept pace with increasing market demand.

The business segment is projected to grow fastest, with a CAGR of 15.15% from 2025 to 2032, owing to the rising need for secure authentication in businesses. Biometric systems are being deployed by companies to protect data and access, with the goal of diminishing dependence on mankind’s weakest links, the password, as well as its paramount pain point, security.

Regional Insights and Growth Drivers in the Global Consumer Electronic Biometric Market

In 2024, North America led the consumer electronic biometric market with a 43.23% revenue share, due to adoption of biometric technology in personal consumer electronics products, which helps to provide user security and convenience. The US leads the region on account of its advanced technology infrastructure, high adoption of smart devices, leading biometric companies and significant investment in security technologies.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest, with a CAGR of 15.43% from 2025 to 2032, on account of increasing requirement for secure authentication in both consumer electronics and enterprise applications. Led by China, APAC continues to push growth, with encouragement from its government along with mobile payment penetration, surveillance, and tech developments.

Europe also shows strong growth, boosted by fingerprint and facial recognition adoption, supportive regulations, and rising biometric payment use, particularly in Germany, which benefits from a robust industrial base and stringent data protection.

The Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are steadily expanding due to increasing smartphone penetration, digital identity initiatives, and investments in biometrics for fintech, government, and consumer applications.

Recent Developments:

In Jan 2025, DERMALOG-backed Rheinmetall Sensor Tec faces U.S. CPSC warning over faulty Stack-On biometric gun safes. The commission urges consumers to stop using the locks due to failure risks and to disable the biometric feature immediately.

In October 2024, Qualcomm drives biometrics and FIDO passkeys in automotive to improve security and personalization for drivers as well as in-car payments. They are revolutionizing the future of connected vehicles and securing the connected devices and vehicles, making safe, personalized, local and social mobility a reality.

