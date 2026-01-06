Mobile Application Security Market Set to Hit USD 7.00 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Mobile Cyber Threats and Enterprise Mobility | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mobile Application Security Market size was valued at USD 1.03 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 7.00 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 27.15% during the forecast period.

The mobile application security market is growing quickly because there are more cyber risks to mobile devices and businesses are becoming more mobile. Adoption is speeding up because more people are using smartphones, cloud-based apps, and following the rules.





The U.S. Mobile Application Security Market size was USD 0.31 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.87 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 25.19% from 2026 to 2033.

The growth of the U.S. market is driven by the increasing mobile cyber risks, effects accelerated adoption of mobile threat defense, secure app testing, and encryption solutions across BFSI, healthcare, and government sectors, strengthening nationwide demand for robust mobile security frameworks.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Testing Method

The Static Application Security Testing (SAST) segment holds the largest revenue share of 47% in 2025 as enterprises prioritize early detection of vulnerabilities during the development phase. The Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 29.01% over the forecast period due to the increasing runtime and API-level threats, effects rising enterprise adoption of DAST tools for live application monitoring.

By Component

The Solutions segment accounts for 70% of revenue in 2025 due to the need for end-to-end application protection, effects widespread deployment of solution-based offerings that prevent data leaks, malware attacks, and unauthorized access. The Services segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 28.56% due to the rising enterprise complexity and cloud adoption, effects higher demand for expert consulting and managed mobile security solutions.

By Deployment Mode

The Cloud-based segment holds 63% of revenue in 2025 due to the scalability, flexibility, and centralized management benefits of cloud solutions, effects widespread adoption of cloud-based mobile security platforms. The On-Premises deployment segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 28.43% owing to the stringent data privacy and regulatory requirements, effects adoption of on-premises solutions for critical enterprise applications.

By Industry Vertical

The Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) segment holds 29% of revenue in 2025 owing to the increasing mobile banking and financial app usage, effects higher investment in secure application frameworks, encryption, and threat detection. The Healthcare & Life Sciences segment is growing at the fastest CAGR of 30.36% during the forecast period 2026-2033 owing to the surge in telemedicine, patient portals, and mobile health applications, effects rising demand for mobile security to protect sensitive patient data.

Regional Insights:

In 2025E, North America holds an estimated 43% share of the mobile application security market, driven by rapid adoption of enterprise mobility solutions, cloud-based applications, and regulatory compliance initiatives.

Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest pace, with an estimated CAGR of 30.2% in 2025E. The growth is driven by the rising mobile app adoption in enterprises and growing smartphone penetration, effects strong demand for mobile application security solutions across diverse industries, including BFSI, healthcare, and e-commerce.

Rising Enterprise Mobility and BYOD Adoption Drive Market Expansion Globally

The Mobile Application Security Market is growing quickly due to the development of enterprise mobility and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies. This cause, more freedom for mobile workers, leads to more exposure to application-level vulnerabilities and hazards of unauthorized access. Because businesses depend on mobile apps for important tasks, it is important to protect the data in those apps. More and more, businesses are building security into app development to keep private consumer and corporate data safe. Improvements in mobile IAM, runtime protection, and secure authentication are helping businesses grow. This driver keeps pushing market growth as mobile use becomes more and more important to how businesses work.

Key Players:

IBM Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Qualys Inc.

Veracode

Zimperium Inc.

NowSecure

Lookout Inc.

MobileIron / Ivanti

McAfee LLC

Pradeo Security Systems

Guardsquare NV

Checkmarx Ltd.

Synopsys, Inc.

Rapid7, Inc.

WhiteHat Security (Synopsys)

AppDome

F5, Inc.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, IBM launched its AI-powered Mobile Security Suite, integrating real-time threat analytics, automated app vulnerability detection, and secure mobile authentication, reducing enterprise mobile breach risks by 40%.

In May 2025, Symantec introduced a cloud-based Mobile Threat Defense platform with AI-driven detection, offering automated vulnerability scanning and real-time incident response for enterprises across BFSI and healthcare.

