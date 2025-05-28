Bang & Olufsen A/S – financial calendar

 | Source: Bang & Olufsen A/S Bang & Olufsen A/S

Please be informed of the following dates for Bang & Olufsen’s planned publication of financial reports and dates for Annual General Meetings in 2025 and 2026. Interim reports and annual reports are expected to be published in the morning on the listed dates.

2025

 
Thursday 3 JulyAnnual report 2024/25

Thursday 14 AugustAnnual General Meeting
(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 3 July)

Thursday 9 OctoberInterim report (1st quarter 2025/26)

  
2026

 
Wednesday 14 JanuaryInterim report (2nd quarter 2025/26)

Wednesday 16 AprilInterim report (3rd quarter 2025/26)

Thursday 2 JulyAnnual report 2025/26

Thursday 13 AugustAnnual General Meeting
(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 2 July)


For further information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting
Sr. Director Strategy & Investor Relations
Phone: +45 4153 7303

Attachment


Attachments

BO_2437_Financial calendar 2025-26_UK

Recommended Reading