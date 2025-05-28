Bang & Olufsen A/S – financial calendar

Please be informed of the following dates for Bang & Olufsen’s planned publication of financial reports and dates for Annual General Meetings in 2025 and 2026. Interim reports and annual reports are expected to be published in the morning on the listed dates.

2025



Thursday 3 July Annual report 2024/25



Thursday 14 August Annual General Meeting

(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 3 July)



Thursday 9 October Interim report (1st quarter 2025/26)



2026



Wednesday 14 January Interim report (2nd quarter 2025/26)



Wednesday 16 April Interim report (3rd quarter 2025/26)



Thursday 2 July Annual report 2025/26



Thursday 13 August Annual General Meeting

(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 2 July)





For further information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting

Sr. Director Strategy & Investor Relations

Phone: +45 4153 7303

Attachment