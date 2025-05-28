K12 Wins Two Gold Stevie® Awards for Innovation in Education

RESTON, Va., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, was awarded two Gold Stevie® Awards at the 23rd Annual American Business Awards. Selected from 3,600 nominations worldwide, K12 was recognized for its commitment to transforming learning through personalized, engaging, and effective educational experiences.

K12 Skills Arcade earned the Gold Stevie award for Game-Based Curriculum Solution. The adaptive learning platform for preschool through 12th grade uses interactive gamified lessons to help students master core subjects such as math, language arts, reading, history, and science. Among its standout games, MathBee, offers 50 progressively challenging levels designed to strengthen math fluency, including place value, computation, and problem-solving skills. The newest ELA adventure game, ELA Village, immerses students in interactive storytelling, helping them develop critical reading comprehension skills in an engaging, game-based format.

K12-powered schools received the Gold Stevie award for Virtual Learning Solution. The comprehensive and flexible state-aligned online schools for grades K-12 have served more than 3 million students over the last 25 years across the U.S. With a 91% parent satisfaction rate, these programs focus on personalization, career readiness, flexibility, and student engagement.

“These awards reflect the passion, creativity, and dedication that drive everything we do at K12,” said Niyoka McCoy, chief learning officer at Stride. “For decades, we’ve empowered learners through innovative approaches like gamified learning and flexible virtual schools, and we’re just getting started. We’re deeply committed to making sure every student has access to a high-quality, future-ready education that meets their unique needs and helps them thrive.”

About Stride, Inc.

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at Stridelearning.com.