Company announcement no. 18



Major shareholder announcement – Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, we hereby announce that Nykredit Realkredit A/S has informed Spar Nord Bank A/S that Nykredit Realkredit A/S has increased its holding of shares in Spar Nord Bank A/S to 110,816,238 shares, equal to 94.15% of the share capital.

Questions may be directed to Neel Rosenberg (media) on +45 25 27 04 33 or to CFO Rune Brandt Børglum (investors)on +45 96 34 42 36.

