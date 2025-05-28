CannabisNewsWire is the Official NewsWire sponsor of CMB

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CannabisNewsWire (CNW), a leading communications platform for the cannabis industry and part of the InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN), is thrilled to announce its engagement as the official newswire for Cannabis Means Business (CMB) – Conference and Expo event. The event shall take place on June 4-5, 2025, at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. In addition, InvestorBrandNetwork is the Official Media Sponsor of CMB.

Now in its 11th year, CMB (formerly CWCBExpo) is renowned for providing an unparalleled platform for networking, education, and business development. Featuring industry-leading speakers, product showcases, workshops and trainings and a state-of-the-art exhibition space, the event will offer world-class educational experiences and opportunities for high-powered networking.

The conference's attendees will include seasoned investors and venture capitalists; cannabis entrepreneurs and business owners; dispensary and retail operators; manufacturers, cultivators, and suppliers; legal, compliance, and regulatory professionals, as well as industry influencers and advocates.

In its capacity as the media sponsor for the event, IBN will harness its comprehensive corporate communications solutions to enhance the conference's visibility through an impressive array of strategic tools and influential digital channels. This approach aims to expand the reach of invited speakers, event sponsors and the conference itself, leveraging the power of multi-brand social media technologies and IBN's expansive syndication network.

Furthermore, IBN will provide a complimentary syndicated article for each presenting company to amplify their reach. With a coverage network extending to 5,000+ syndication partners and a diverse array of online channels, IBN will be further extending the conference's digital presence.

Christine Ianuzzi, CEO of CMB, commented,

"Now in our 11th year, and having rebranded as CMB, we are pleased to continue our collaboration with IBN for this landmark event in New York City. As the market leader in corporate communications, IBN has a strong track record of amplifying event outreach into both new and established markets and providing seamless and high-quality media coverage at our conferences. This is a must-attend event for both parties that are newly interested in this space and seasoned participants. We look forward to meeting everyone at the event."

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations for IBN, added,

"CMB (formerly CWCBExpo) has honed a strong reputation for excellence in the production of high-value, industry-flagship events for traders, investors and other market participants across the spectrum of cannabis related services and products. To support the conference’s outreach and messaging, IBN shall deploy the latest in social media tools and public relations strategies. Our team is looking forward to working closely with the highly energetic CMB team to optimize visibility among national and international audiences."

For registration, please visit the following link:

https://cannabismeansbusiness.com/2025-registration/

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.



Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications