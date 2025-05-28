DCL International Unveils Breakthrough Catalyst for Fruit Preservation, Extending Shelf Life and Reducing Global Food Waste

TORONTO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCL International Inc. (DCL), part of the DCL Technology Group and a global leader in advanced catalytic technologies, announces a groundbreaking low-temperature catalyst designed to slow the ripening of fruit and significantly extend its shelf life during storage and transportation. This proprietary, patent-pending technology is poised to transform the cold chain supply industry by removing ethylene gas during the transport of fruit, thereby reducing food loss, enhancing fruit quality, and supporting global sustainability goals.

Nearly 13.2% of all global food waste happens during the transport and storage of fruits, and a major contributor to that waste is unmanaged ethylene gas. This natural plant hormone accelerates ripening in climacteric fruits such as apples, bananas, avocados, and pears. Existing solutions, such as sprays and absorbing packets, either introduce contaminants, require manual maintenance, or take up valuable cargo space.

DCL’s catalytic system is engineered to remove ethylene gas buildup, which helps prevent premature aging during long-distance shipping and controlled atmosphere storage. The catalyst operates efficiently at refrigeration temperatures and under high humidity conditions, making it ideally suited for produce storage rooms, transport containers, and reefer trailers. DCL’s ethylene removal catalyst helps maintain consistent freshness across long journeys, with preliminary lab and pilot tests showing reduced ripening over an 8-day period. With DCL’s catalyst, an apple grown in Washington is more likely to arrive at a market in New York just as fresh as it was at the orchard.

"At DCL, we’re committed to advancing technologies that reduce waste and create more sustainable supply chains," said Shazam Williams, Technical Director at DCL International. "Our new fruit preservation catalyst not only operates under the demanding conditions of refrigerated storage, but does so without the use of sprays or chemicals, making it ideal for sensitive or organic produce. This innovation reflects our mission to solve real-world problems with high-impact engineering."

In addition to ethylene gas removal, key features and benefits of the new DCL catalyst include:

No Chemical Sprays: Unlike 1-Methylcyclopropene (1-MCP) treatments, DCL’s system is non-toxic and compatible with organic produce.

Low-Temperature Performance: Functions effectively at 4°C in humid, cold storage environments.

Self-Regenerating Catalyst: Built in-house and regenerates using waste heat or ambient air without external energy input.

Maintenance-Free Operation: No need for manual replacement, cleaning, or service.

Flexible Integration: Fits refrigeration units on storage rooms, trailers, and shipping containers.

Provisional Patent Filed: Technology protected under initial U.S. and Canadian patent filings, with the potential to file in other countries.

"Food preservation is no longer just a packaging problem. It’s a global engineering challenge," added Williams. "With billions of dollars lost each year to spoilage, DCL’s fruit preservation catalyst opens new possibilities for producers, shippers, and retailers seeking reliable, chemical-free preservation solutions."

In preliminary lab and pilot tests, fruit exposed to DCL’s catalyst showed reduced ripening over an extended period compared to untreated control samples. Field trials are currently being prepared in partnership with commercial storage operators, and DCL is actively engaging partners in the agricultural, logistics, and food storage sectors to expand field deployment and commercialization of its fruit preservation technology.

About DCL International Inc.

DCL International has been a global leader in advanced catalytic solutions for over 40 years, helping industries operate more cleanly and efficiently. As a family-owned company, DCL specializes in high-performance catalysts, catalyst substrates, and emission control systems designed to help businesses meet stringent environmental standards without sacrificing reliability or productivity.

With operations in North America and Europe, DCL collaborates with clients worldwide to develop innovative, sustainable technologies that reduce emissions, decarbonize natural gas, and improve industrial efficiency. The company’s mission is to make cleaner energy more practical, effective, and accessible. DCL is committed to engineering solutions that empower industries to thrive in a cleaner, more sustainable future.

