Pretzelmaker Cranks Up the Heat with Cheetos® Flamin’ Hot® Pretzel Bites

Bite-Sized Snack with a Kick of Flavor Hits Menu of Beloved Pretzel Chain

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretzelmaker, the innovator of Pretzel Bites and owned by FAT Brands Inc., today announces a fiery new menu item, Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Pretzel Bites.

The new offering, available through July 13, follows the success of the ridiculously flavorful Cheetos Pretzel Bites, which made its debut for a limited-time on Pretzelmaker menus last summer. Made with a dusting of Cheetos’ Flamin’ Hot Dust, the new Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Pretzel Bites are fresh-baked and hand-rolled daily and provide an irresistible spicy kick that can be washed down with the chain’s refreshing, all-natural Lemonade.

“We heard our fans, and we delivered—with even more heat,” said Katie Thoms, Vice President of Marketing at Pretzelmaker. “Last year, our guests loved our collaboration with Cheetos, a brand that is equally committed to bringing joy to its fans as we are, so we wanted to keep the flavor party going with a slight twist, by unveiling Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Pretzel Bites.”

Since getting its start in 1991 as a single pretzel stand, fans have loved snacking on Pretzelmaker’s fresh-baked, hand-rolled Pretzel Bites and sipping on fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade.

For more information on Pretzelmaker, visit www.pretzelmaker.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Pretzelmaker ®

Since its first stand opened in 1991, Pretzelmaker has been the home of Bite-Sized Fun and Full-Sized Flavor. Best known as the innovator of Pretzel Bites, fresh goes into Pretzelmaker’s entire philosophy - from hand-rolled snacks to all-natural lemonade. Whether swinging by to grab a to-go order or having a sit-down meal, Pretzelmaker is where joy gets made. Pretzelmaker has grown into one of the largest soft pretzel concepts in the U.S., with over 280 locations worldwide, and continues to innovate with breakfast, late-night and standalone drive-thru concepts. For more information, visit www.pretzelmaker.com.

About Cheetos

Cheetos® has been delivering delicious cheesy snacks and making mischief with orange-covered fingertips for 75 years. Cheetos believes you should never lose your mischievous spark or playful spirit regardless of what life brings. It is one of the many brands that make up Frito-Lay North America, the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. Follow Cheetos on X (@ChesterCheetah), Instagram (@Cheetos), YouTube (@Cheetos), Facebook (Cheetos) and TikTok (@Cheetos).

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $25 billion net sales convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP). For decades, Frito-Lay's portfolio of beloved products has brought smiles to millions of families across the world, including Fritos® corn chips, Lay's® and Ruffles® potato chips, Doritos® and Tostitos® tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos® snacks, Stacy's® pita chips, PopCorners® air popped snacks and SunChips® multigrain snacks. The company operates more than 40 manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, along with a vast distribution network that services over 315,000 retail customers weekly through its direct-store-delivery model. Through pep+ (PepsiCo Positive), Frito-Lay is committed to creating positive change for the planet and people. Learn more about Frito-Lay at FritoLay.com, on X (@FritoLay), on Instagram (@FritoLay) and on Facebook (FritoLay).

