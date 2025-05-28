SPIE - NOTICE OF REDEMPTION - Bonds due June 18, 2026

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

TO HOLDERS OF

SPIE

(the “Issuer”)

€600,000,000 2.625 per cent. Bonds due June 18, 2026

(the “Bonds”)

ISIN: FR0013426376

Common Code: 201374006

Optional Make Whole Redemption Date: June 27, 2025

Cergy, May 28, 2025 - Notice is hereby given to the holders of Bonds (of which €600,000,000 are currently outstanding) pursuant to Conditions 6.4.2 (Make Whole Redemption by the Issuer) and 11 (Notices) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds contained in the prospectus relating to the issue of the Bonds which received visa no. 19-268 of the French Autorité des marchés financiers on June 14, 2019 (the “Prospectus”), that the Issuer has elected to redeem all of the outstanding Bonds at a price per Bond equal to the Optional Redemption Amount. Terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Prospectus.

The relevant next steps and dates in relation to the upcoming redemption are as follows:

1. The Optional Redemption Amount will be calculated by the Calculation Agent in accordance with the provisions of Condition 6.4.2 of the Prospectus and will be subject of a further notice to be published by the Issuer on or around June 23, 2025.

2. The Optional Make Whole Redemption Date for the Bonds will be June 27, 2025.

