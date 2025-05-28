Tyson Group Named to Selling Power Magazine’s Top Sales Training Companies 2025 List

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Tyson Group is pleased to announce it has been included on Selling Power’s Top Sales Training Companies 2025 list: https://bit.ly/42tjvHS .

According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, quality sales training remains paramount to B2B sales success. “As the economy enters a period of stock market ping pong and tariff turmoil, along with the continued AI disruption within the B2B sales landscape, having an effective and forward-focused sales organization is critical to maintain revenue growth. Partnering with the best sales training companies will help ensure your team’s success.”

All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions, and their company’s unique contributions to the sales training marketplace.

The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year’s list were:

Depth and breadth of training offered Innovative offerings (specific training courses, methodology, or delivery methods) Contributions to the sales training market AI impacts and integrations Strength of client satisfaction and overall client feedback



To evaluate applicants for the list, the Selling Power team surveyed and considered feedback from nearly 350 clients of the applicants. Here is a brief selection of comments from their clients:

“Extremely effective. They accelerated our sales results by 10x!”

“Having been through a couple other professional sales training programs in the past, I can state that our current choice is by far the best. Our outside sales team left the training feeling energized, enlightened and empowered. Early wins from the team are promising. The communication throughout the process was terrific.”

“They are delivering an exceptional sales training experience. Their professionalism, knowledgeable facilitators, and well-structured courses provide valuable insights that are both practical and impactful. The training is engaging, actionable, and tailored to real-world sales challenges, making it a worthwhile investment for any sales team.”

“As always, exceptional facilitators/consultants who understand our needs and our business and always deliver.”

“They truly act as partners in helping to figure out what’s needed in your organization. No cookie cutter approach to training here! They really got everyone involved in discussions and engaged all of our reps. Many of our more seasoned reps started out as skeptics and ended up finding value from the training, especially relating to demos and empathetic listening.”

“Our facilitator was fantastic and well prepared. He connected with our sales team immediately and quickly earned their trust and respect (not easy to do). The content was both relevant and digestible. The program has already improved our team’s performance.”

Selling Power magazine editors say CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage this list to find the right sales training partner to help salespeople succeed during social distancing and remote working. See the Selling Power Top Sales Training Companies 2025 list at https://bit.ly/42tjvHS .

“We’re honored to once again be recognized by Selling Power as one of the top sales training companies in the country,” said Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group. “This award validates our commitment to tailoring training strategies that align with our clients’ real-world challenges and growth goals. In a sales environment driven by data, tech, and trust, we pride ourselves on equipping sales leaders and their teams with the skills to perform under pressure and drive predictable revenue by optimizing their sales effectiveness.”

About Tyson Group

Tyson Group, founded by industry thought leader Lance Tyson, offers expert sales training, coaching, and consulting, customized to meet individual company needs. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America on the Inc. 5000 list two years in a row, Tyson Group has shaped the sales strategies of leading organizations across numerous industries, achieving measurable results through innovative training solutions.