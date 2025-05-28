RoadFlex Partners with RaceTrac to Streamline Fleet Fueling and Maximize Savings for Fleets Nationwide

Atlanta, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RaceTrac , one of the nation’s most trusted fuel and convenience store brands, and RoadFlex , a leading fleet expense management and fuel card platform, today announced a strategic partnership that will offer fleet operators across the U.S. enhanced access to competitive fuel pricing, expanded acceptance and powerful spend controls — all through the RoadFlex platform.

RaceTrac and its franchise RaceWay brand combine to offer more than 800 locations across the Southeast as well as Texas, Ohio, and Indiana, including nearly 100 locations with high-flow diesel lanes. RoadFlex customers will now benefit from exclusive fuel discounts and seamless integration for their fleet fueling needs. The collaboration supports both companies’ commitment to innovation and transparency, all while helping businesses reduce costs without sacrificing convenience or control.

“Our commitment to delivering best-in-class service and creating value for our fleet customers through customized strategies is a top priority,” said John Mackinaw, Fleet Sales Manager for RaceTrac. "Partnering with RoadFlex offers our professional drivers greater convenience as we continue to innovate to help us deliver a frictionless fueling experience for our guests.”

“This partnership with RaceTrac is a big win for fleets,” said Greg Soh, President of RoadFlex. “Our customers will now enjoy even more opportunities to save money and operate more efficiently, while giving their drivers access to a trusted and widespread fueling network. It’s all about giving businesses control over their fuel spend without the hassle.”

The partnership enables RoadFlex users to activate RaceTrac discounts automatically through their existing RoadFlex cards — with no additional enrollment or hidden fees. Paired with RoadFlex’s real-time fraud monitoring, transaction-level controls, and advanced reporting tools, fleets can now optimize their fuel spend like never before.

About RaceTrac, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. More than 800 retail locations representing the RaceTrac® and RaceWay® brands offer guests an affordable one-stop-shop featuring competitively priced fuel plus a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including freshly brewed coffee. RaceTrac employs more than 10,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.

About RoadFlex

RoadFlex is a leader in fuel risk management. Thousands of commercial fleets nationwide currently leverage its next-generation analytics insights, operations automation, and fleet reporting. This includes businesses that manage fleets, such as trucking companies, utilities, construction, HVAC, and landscaping companies.

RoadFlex customers have seen average fuel savings of 11% annually. RoadFlex provides fleet managers with robust tools for real-time transaction monitoring, fuel usage analytics, and fraud prevention measures.

By offering flexible options that allow drivers to fuel up wherever Visa is accepted, RoadFlex eliminates the hassle of limited fuel networks, ensuring both convenience and control. Its user-friendly platform offers custom spending rules and transaction alerts, empowering businesses to take complete control over their fueling activity and administrative burden that comes with it.