FG Communities Completes Acquisition in Southport, North Carolina

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition in Southport, North Carolina. Southport is located in eastern North Carolina, just south of Wilmington. The Wilmington metro area has seen significant growth and ranks as a top growing metro area according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, “This acquisition is our first in the Wilmington region, an area that has seen tremendous growth. We believe that the area will continue to grow and that our acquisition will be a beneficiary of this growth.”

About FG Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 48 properties with over 2,000 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

Contact:

Michael Anise, CEO

ir@fgcommunities.com

https://fgcommunities.com

Source:

FG Communities