Sodexo Inc. successfully completes its new US dollar notes issuance and its tender offer

On May 27, 2025, Sodexo Inc., the US subsidiary of Sodexo S.A., successfully completed a U.S. dollar notes issuance for a total principal amount of $1.1 billion in two tranches:

$600 million due August 2030, with a 5.150% coupon; and

$500 million due August 2035, with a 5.800% coupon,

(the “Notes”).

The issuance was almost 7 times oversubscribed, reflecting strong investor demand.

Sodexo Inc. used a portion of the net proceeds of the Notes to fund the repurchase of its existing 1.634% senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) in a cash tender offer that expired on May 22, 2025. The remainder will be used for general corporate purposes. The Notes are guaranteed by Sodexo S.A., the parent company of the Sodexo group.

The tender offer settled on May 28, 2025, resulting in the repurchase of $174,290,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2026 Notes, corresponding to a 34.46% participation rate.

These transactions enable the Group to proactively manage its debt and extend its maturity profile.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

23.8 billion euros Fiscal 2024 consolidated revenues

423,000 employees on August 31, 2024

#1 France-based private employer worldwide 45 countries (as at August 31, 2024)

80 million consumers served daily

8.5 billion euros in market capitalization (as of April 3, 2025)

