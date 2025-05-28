Digital Ascension Group Launches Validator Node on Constellation Network to Support Enterprise-Ready Decentralized Infrastructure

Dallas, Texas, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ascension Group has officially announced the deployment of its validator node on Constellation Network ($DAG), a highly scalable Layer 0 protocol built to enable secure, efficient, and interoperable data exchange across platforms.





By operating a validator, the firm is stepping into a key role within the network’s ecosystem, helping secure the protocol and support the integrity of its core infrastructure. This move reflects Digital Ascension Group’s continued focus on contributing to practical blockchain solutions that are ready for large-scale, real-world use.

“We see Constellation’s Metagraph architecture as a foundational piece of the next digital infrastructure. Running a validator aligns with our long-term strategy of supporting real-world adoption of decentralized technology,” said Max Avery, Chief Business Development Officer at Digital Ascension Group.

“We’re here to help bring credibility, transparency, and community-driven governance to networks that actually scale.”

Metagraphs, specialized, application-focused blockchains within Constellation, are at the center of this strategy. Digital Ascension Group plans to play an active part in the growth of these Metagraphs, which are engineered to serve specific enterprise and public sector needs.

Alongside its validator work, the firm is now exploring the creation of a Metagraph aimed at family offices. The concept is to build a secure and compliant decentralized framework that handles sensitive tasks across global jurisdictions.

Digital Ascension Group sees Constellation’s Layer 0 framework as uniquely positioned to support these needs, with its modular structure allowing each Metagraph to operate independently while still contributing to a larger, interoperable system. Use cases already range from IoT data validation and supply chain integrity to decentralized identity and secure government infrastructure.





Through initiatives like validator deployment and Metagraph development, Digital Ascension Group continues to develop a growing role as a connector between traditional finance and decentralized technologies, laying the groundwork for secure, high-functioning digital asset systems built to solve real market challenges.

About Digital Ascension Group



Digital Ascension Group is a forward-thinking multi-family office specializing in digital assets (crypto / blockchain). Our mission is to empower High-Net-Worth (HNW) and Ultra-High-Net-Worth (UHNW) individuals, as well as Family Offices, to confidently navigate the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape. We provide a comprehensive suite of services designed to address the unique needs and opportunities in this dynamic sector. From investment strategy and risk management to regulatory compliance and custody solutions, Digital Ascension Group delivers tailored strategies that prioritize sustainable wealth protection and growth. With a deep understanding of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency markets, and tokenized assets, we bridge the gap between traditional wealth management and the cutting-edge world of digital finance. Our expert team ensures that our clients remain at the forefront of innovation while maintaining the security and stability their wealth demands.





Press inquiries

Digital Ascension Group

https://www.digitalfamilyoffice.io

Max Avery

max@digitalfamilyoffice.io

307-243-3711

9100 John W Carpenter Fwy

Dallas, Texas 75247



