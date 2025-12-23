Max Avery and Jake Claver Release Second Book, "Infinite Banking for Crypto Investors," Addressing the Liquidity Crisis Facing Digital Asset Holders

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Max Avery and Jake Claver, co-founders of Digital Ascension Group and its SEC-registered subsidiary Digital Wealth Partners, have released their second book, Infinite Banking for Crypto Investors. The book is now available wherever books are sold.





Infinite Banking for Crypto Investors book by Jake Claver and Max Avery

The release follows the success of their first book, Wealth in Numbers, which focused on Special Purpose Vehicle management for digital asset investors. That book established Avery and Claver as authorities on the intersection of traditional financial structures and cryptocurrency wealth management.

Infinite Banking for Crypto Investors tackles a problem that has plagued crypto holders for years: what happens when you need cash but all your wealth sits in volatile assets you refuse to sell?

"Every crypto investor knows this feeling," said Max Avery. "You believe in your positions. You've held through brutal drawdowns. And then life throws something at you...a tax bill, a down payment, an opportunity that needs capital now, and suddenly you're forced to choose between your conviction and your liquidity. It's not financial advice, but we wrote this book because we feel like there's a better way."

The book introduces readers to the concept of Infinite Banking, a strategy developed decades ago by Nelson Nash that uses dividend-paying whole life insurance as a personal lending facility. For crypto investors, this approach allows them to build a stable pool of capital they can borrow against without selling their digital assets, triggering taxable events, or submitting to bank approval processes.

About Digital Ascension Group

Digital Ascension Group has positioned itself as a leading resource for cryptocurrency investors who need guidance beyond basic "buy and hold" strategies. The firm works with clients holding substantial digital asset portfolios, providing access to services that bridge the gap between the crypto world and regulated financial structures.

The company was founded on a simple observation: crypto investors face unique challenges that most financial advisors don't understand. Tax planning for irregular income, custody decisions that balance sovereignty with security, estate planning for assets that could be lost forever if heirs can't access private keys and these issues require specialized knowledge that generalist advisors simply don't have.

Digital Ascension Group has built relationships with professionals who understand both worlds. Their network includes tax specialists familiar with cryptocurrency reporting requirements, estate attorneys who can structure plans that account for digital asset access, and insurance professionals who know how to work with clients whose wealth looks different from traditional investors.

About Digital Wealth Partners

Digital Wealth Partners operates as the SEC-registered investment advisory arm of Digital Ascension Group. The subsidiary was created to provide regulated solutions for digital asset investors who need more than informal guidance.

Digital Wealth Partners offers access to crypto custody solutions through Anchorage Digital, one of the few federally chartered cryptocurrency banks in the United States. This arrangement addresses concerns that emerged after the collapses of FTX, Celsius, and Voyager, events that taught millions of investors the difference between keeping coins on an exchange and true institutional custody.

The custody solution offered through Digital Wealth Partners meets five specific criteria that Avery and Claver consider essential: crime insurance on the assets themselves, bankruptcy remoteness that legally separates client assets from the custodian's balance sheet, segregated wallets that can be verified on-chain, federal licensing through the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and FIPS-compliant hardware security modules in military-grade facilities.

"Most providers in the crypto space fail at least one of these criteria," said Jake Claver. "Some fail several. Digital Wealth Partners was created because crypto holders needed access to real institutional custody."

The firm requires that assets be held in an LLC, trust, or IRA structure which is an approach that aligns with the broader philosophy of treating wealth as something you design intentionally rather than accumulate haphazardly.

The Book: What It Covers

Infinite Banking for Crypto Investors spans five major sections that take readers from understanding the liquidity problem through implementing a complete solution.

Part One examines why cash flow planning matters more than portfolio optimization for holders of volatile assets. The authors walk through the true costs of selling at the wrong time, including capital gains taxes, lost future upside, and the psychological toll of watching a position you believed in get liquidated because you needed money.

Part Two breaks down the mechanics of whole life insurance in plain language. The book explains how cash value grows, how dividends work, and how policy loans differ from every other form of debt. Readers learn why policy loans don't trigger taxable events and how the flexible repayment terms let investors match their loan management to their actual cash flow.

Part Three focuses on policy design, including the factor that determines whether a whole life policy works for this strategy or becomes an expensive mistake. The authors explain how to structure a policy for maximum accessible capital, which riders actually matter, and how to avoid triggering Modified Endowment Contract status that would eliminate the tax advantages.

Part Four coordinates the insurance strategy with crypto holdings. The book covers timing premium funding relative to market cycles, using loans strategically to avoid selling, repayment strategies, and managing lapse risk.

Part Five addresses common objections and takes the long view. The authors acknowledge that whole life insurance has a bad reputation in many financial circles and sort out when that criticism is valid versus when it misses the point entirely.

The book includes appendices with a glossary of key terms, a decision checklist for implementation, and resources for further learning.

Partnership with Xure Legacy

Digital Ascension Group has partnered with Xure Legacy, an insurance firm led by CEO Karl Von Schwarz, to assist clients with their infinite banking and insurance needs.

Von Schwarz brings expertise in designing whole life policies optimized for cash value accumulation rather than death benefit maximization, a critical distinction that the book emphasizes repeatedly. Most insurance agents sell policies that prioritize death benefit because that's what generates the highest commissions. Policies designed for Infinite Banking require a different approach.

"Karl and his team at Xure Legacy understand what we're trying to accomplish for our clients," said Avery. "They know how to structure policies that actually work for this purpose, and they understand the specific needs of crypto investors. That combination is rare."

The partnership allows Digital Ascension Group clients to access policies from multiple carriers, compare illustrations side by side, and receive guidance from professionals who specialize in this strategy rather than generalists who sell whatever product their company happens to offer.

Xure Legacy works with clients to evaluate their readiness for the strategy, design policies that match their specific circumstances, and provide ongoing support as the policies mature and clients begin using policy loans actively.

The Success of Avery and Claver

The release of Infinite Banking for Crypto Investors marks another milestone for Avery and Claver, whose first book Wealth in Numbers established them as go-to resources for crypto investors navigating complex financial structures.

Wealth in Numbers focused on Special Purpose Vehicle management. SPVs involve the use of LLCs, trusts, and other entity structures to hold and manage digital asset investments. The book addressed questions that crypto investors increasingly face as their portfolios grow: How do you structure ownership for liability protection? How do you plan for estate transfer when the assets might be inaccessible without proper documentation? How do you coordinate with tax and legal professionals who may not understand cryptocurrency?

The success of that first book demonstrated appetite within the crypto community for practical guidance that goes beyond price speculation and technical analysis. Readers responded to Avery and Claver's approach of treating digital assets as real wealth that deserves sophisticated management.

Digital Ascension Group has grown alongside that demand. The firm has expanded its network of specialized professionals, launched Digital Wealth Partners to provide regulated advisory services, and now published a second book addressing another critical gap in crypto wealth management resources.

"When we started Digital Ascension Group, we saw crypto investors being underserved by an industry that didn't understand them," said Claver. "Traditional financial advisors looked at crypto portfolios and had no idea what to do. Crypto-native services were often unregulated or focused only on trading. We built something in between with access to real professional resources for people whose wealth happens to sit in digital assets."

The firm's growth reflects broader maturation within the cryptocurrency industry. Early adopters who accumulated significant holdings during previous market cycles now face questions their younger selves never considered. Tax planning becomes more complex. Estate planning becomes more urgent. The risks of self-custody feel different when the amount at stake could fund multiple generations.

Avery and Claver have positioned Digital Ascension Group as a resource for this maturing investor base. Their books, their advisory services, and their partnerships with firms like Xure Legacy all serve the same purpose: helping crypto investors manage their wealth with the same sophistication available to holders of traditional assets.

Why This Book Matters Now

The timing of Infinite Banking for Crypto Investors reflects current conditions in the cryptocurrency market. After the volatility of recent years, including the collapse of major exchanges and lending platforms, investors have become more thoughtful about risk management and liquidity planning.

The book addresses lessons learned from those collapses. Crypto-native lending platforms offered easy access to liquidity but introduced liquidation risk that wiped out positions during market downturns. Keeping assets on exchanges seemed convenient until those exchanges failed and customer funds disappeared into bankruptcy proceedings.

Infinite Banking for Crypto Investors presents an alternative that keeps crypto assets in secure custody while building a separate liquidity source that doesn't depend on market conditions or platform solvency.

"The events of the past few years taught hard lessons about counterparty risk," said Avery. "But the lesson isn't that all counterparty exposure is bad and it's that you need to choose your counterparties carefully and understand what you're actually trusting them to do. Insurance companies aren't trustless, but they operate under heavy regulation, maintain substantial reserves, and have paid claims for over a century through world wars and financial crises. That's a different risk profile than a crypto exchange that's been around for three years."

The book also arrives as tax authorities worldwide increase scrutiny of cryptocurrency transactions. Investors who previously operated with minimal reporting now face requirements that make tax planning more important than ever. The ability to access liquidity without triggering taxable events becomes more valuable as the tax landscape becomes more complex.

Availability

Infinite Banking for Crypto Investors by Max Avery and Jake Claver is available now wherever books are sold.

Readers interested in learning more about Digital Ascension Group and its services can visit www.DAGFamilyOffice.com.





Max Avery (standing) and Jake Claver

Press inquiries

Digital Ascension Group

https://www.dagfamilyoffice.com

Max Avery

max@digitalfamilyoffice.io

307-243-3711

5910 North Central Expressway

Suite 1450

Dallas, Texas 75247