Digital Ascension Group and Polychain Capital Host Exclusive Kickoff Event for SF Fund Week 2025

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ascension Group, a multifamily office specializing in digital assets, and Polychain Capital invite top allocators, leading fund managers, and industry leaders to a private event launching SF Fund Week 2025. The firm's subsidiary, Digital Wealth Partners, operates as the only SEC-registered RIA of its kind in the United States dedicated to comprehensive digital asset investment wealth management services, including secure custody, portfolio management, and direct exposure to cryptocurrencies beyond ETFs. This gathering addresses the needs of digital asset allocators navigating the improved regulatory landscape for crypto in the United States.





Digital Ascension Group and Polychain Capital Host Select Allocator Reception

SF Fund Week brings together professionals in alternative investments through a series of conferences and symposiums in San Francisco. Key highlights include the CoinAlts Fund Symposium on October 29, 2025, which serves as the anchor event exploring the future of finance in crypto and blockchain. This kickoff event sets the stage for discussions on digital asset strategies, blockchain investments, and crypto fund management in a post-GENIUS Act era.

Jake Claver, CEO and Principal of Digital Ascension Group, and Max Avery, CBDO and Principal of Digital Ascension Group, host the event alongside Polychain Capital. They lead this curated evening at Superprime Steakhouse, co-owned by Benjamin Jorgensen, CEO of Constellation Network, located on Mission Street in San Francisco. Guests will enjoy heavy hors d'oeuvres and conversations shaping the future of digital assets and fintech.

The event targets the growing demographic of "crypto curious" investors, who are ready to explore digital asset allocations through regulated, compliant channels. Digital Wealth Partners has demonstrated strong market traction, recently announcing the addition of approximately $200 million in called capital in it’s newest fund strategies since April 2025.

Attendance depends on availability and requires review. To attend this exclusive digital assets event in San Francisco or learn more about crypto regulatory updates, reach out to Max Avery at Digital Ascension Group. Visit www.dagfamilyoffice.com for details.





Jake Claver, CEO & Principal of Digital Ascension Group speaking with investors and industry partners

About Digital Ascension Group



Digital Ascension Group is a multi-family office focused on digital assets for High-Net-Worth and Ultra-High-Net-Worth individuals and Family Offices. Founded by Jake Claver and Max Avery, the firm provides comprehensive family office services including strategy, risk management, regulatory compliance and custody solutions. The firm bridges traditional financial practices with crypto and blockchain markets to help clients build and protect generational wealth in digital assets.

