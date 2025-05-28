NEC X Opens Applications for Elev X! Ignite, Batch 14, Offering Startups $250k and a Path to Global Scale

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEC X, the Silicon Valley venture studio backed by NEC’s advanced technologies and global businesses, is now accepting applications for Batch 14 of its flagship startup program, Elev X! Ignite. Designed to help early-stage entrepreneurs turn bold ideas into seed-ready startups, Elev X! Ignite offers access to expert mentorship, tech R&D support, startup-building resources and up to $250K in equity funding.

The program's accelerating growth, including a 35% increase in applications from Batch 12 to Batch 13 and over 20% from Batch 11 to Batch 12, underscores the increasing demand for NEC X's unique value proposition: direct collaboration with NEC’s world-class innovation network, access to unparalleled resources and a clear pathway to global markets.

Startups have until June 30, 2025, to apply for the upcoming cohort, with the first phase of the program beginning in August 2025, following a multi-phase selection process.

“The rapid growth of Elev X! proves that visionary founders need more than just capital,” said Shintaro Matsumoto, President and CEO of NEC X. “With Batch 14, we're not just continuing a trajectory; we're amplifying our commitment to provide unparalleled access to both NEC's R&D and business prowess and growing global ecosystem, empowering innovators to build truly transformative and scalable enterprises.”

Why Join Elev X! Ignite

Unlike traditional venture studios and accelerators, Elev X! Ignite is a hands-on twelve-month venture studio program tailored for entrepreneurs in the problem discovery and validation phase. Startups work closely with NEC X’s multidisciplinary team including engineers, researchers, business coaches and advisors to accelerate product development, validate market fit and prepare for seed-stage investment.

NEC is a global AI leader in visual recognition, generative tech and real-world applications such as security, agriculture, logistics and public services. Ideal candidates are building B2B software and SaaS businesses that enhance business processes, decision-making or operational efficiency.

NEC X is especially interested in startups leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as Generative AI, Computer Vision and Predictive Analytics. While NEC X has deep experience in sectors like climate research, AgTech, digital health and public safety, it remains sector-agnostic—as long as participants’ innovations align with NEC X’s mission to create meaningful social impact through technology, particularly in areas connected to NEC’s proprietary capabilities.

Startup Success Stories

More than 150 startups have launched or grown through NEC X’s Elev X! venture programs. These alumni illustrate the program’s impact:

SeafoodAI, featured in Business Insider, uses AI biometrics to promote seafood sustainability via its CrabScan360 technology.

"NEC X’s expertise in image recognition and AI was instrumental in accelerating our core technology," noted Rob Terry, CEO of SeafoodAI. "Their backing has been invaluable to our growth and success."

Qualitative Intelligence (QI), utilizes NEC’s Semantic Model Technology to transform advertising with predictive analytics for real-time message testing.

"Elev X! has been the most transformative experience in our startup journey," said JD Rico, CEO of QI. "The level of resources, insights and hands-on support simply cannot be found elsewhere."

LandWise Analytica uses AI and sustainability maps to drive smarter land use in agriculture and has seen considerable interest from real estate groups, farmers, crop insurance companies, agricultural mortgage providers and land investors.

"With the help of NEC X, we’ve been able to accelerate the launch of our pilot program and streamline the process of identifying and acquiring new users," said Patrick McMillan, Co-founder of LandWise Analytica. "Their capabilities and results have been beyond our expectations."

Selection Process

Approximately 30 startups will be invited to participate in the initial “Business Model Design” phase—a no-cost, equity-free pre-program of workshops and mentorship. A select group of ten teams will then advance to the full Elev X! Ignite program.

Program Highlights:

Up to $250K in equity funding

Access to NEC’s global R&D ecosystem and business units

Strategic partnerships and customer development

Proven track record: over 150 startups participated since 2018

For application information, materials and deadlines, click here.

All essential details needed to successfully apply for the program will be covered in upcoming webinars scheduled for June 11, June 18 and June 25.

For more information about Elev X!, please visit: https://elev-x.com .

About NEC X

NEC X is an innovation powerhouse and curator of disruptive startups backed by the global technology leadership of NEC. Leveraging 125 years of IT and network technologies expertise, NEC X’s startup-focused approach transforms visionary ideas into commercial successes that revolutionize how we work and live. Since its inception in 2018, NEC X has helped launch and grow more than 150 startups.

Their Silicon Valley programs – Elev X! Ignite and Elev X! Boost – equip early-stage startup founders with the tools to fast-track their tech development and adoption. Elev X! fuels startup success from inception to launch, connecting innovators with NEC’s 45,000 patents; global network of partners, mentors and advisors; reach into 55+ international markets; and $8 billion R&D ecosystem.

For more information, visit https://nec-x.com and https://www.elev-x.com.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of “Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential.

For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

