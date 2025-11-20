NEC X Opens Batch 15 Applications for Elev X! Ignite, Offering Hands-On AI Trials and Support to Help Founders Become Seed-Ready

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEC X, the Silicon Valley venture studio backed by NEC’s advanced technologies and global businesses, is now accepting applications for Batch 15 of its startup program, Elev X! Ignite. Designed to help early-stage entrepreneurs turn bold ideas into seed-ready startups, Elev X! Ignite offers access to expert mentorship, tech R&D support, startup-building resources and up to $250K in equity funding.

In response to a strong trend in its last cohort, where 90% of applicants proposed AI-driven solutions, NEC X is introducing a new feature for Batch 15. Phase 1 participants can experience and explore NEC’s advanced AI capabilities firsthand, inspiring new ideas for future innovation.



This hands-on access will allow participants to deepen their understanding of NEC’s proprietary AI technologies and gain inspiration for potential applications.

Startups have until December 20 to apply for the upcoming cohort, with the first phase of the program beginning in February 2026, following a multi-phase selection process.

“Founders today don’t just want funding; they want to experiment with cutting-edge technology and turn bold ideas into real-world solutions,” said Shintaro Matsumoto, President and CEO of NEC X. “Elev X! Ignite gives them that opportunity. By providing hands-on access to NEC’s AI technologies and pairing founders with dedicated venture support, we help them test concepts, build impactful solutions and get seed-ready faster than ever.”

Why Join Elev X! Ignite

Elev X! Ignite is a 12-month hands-on accelerator that helps founders building AI-powered B2B SaaS products progress from idea validation to seed-ready maturity. Startups work closely with NEC X’s multidisciplinary team including engineers, researchers, business coaches and advisors to accelerate product development, validate market fit and prepare for seed-stage investment.

Selected Phase 1 founders can explore NEC X’s advanced AI technologies with interactive APIs to test their potential.

Who Should Apply?

Ideal candidates are building solutions that improve business processes, decision-making or operational efficiency - while driving meaningful social impact, especially in areas aligned with NEC’s business.

More than 180 startups have joined and grown through NEC X’s venture programs. Notable members of its portfolio include Beagle Technology, Multitude Insights, Metabob, Flyhound, Chekable, Qualitative Intelligence (QI), Metapyxl, Verdi and Indicio.

For application information, materials and deadlines, click here.

All essential details needed to successfully apply for the program will be covered in upcoming webinars scheduled for 12/3 and 12/10.

For more information about Elev X! Ignite, visit: https://elev-x.com.

About NEC X

NEC X is an innovation powerhouse and curator of disruptive startups backed by the global technology leadership of NEC. Leveraging 125 years of IT and network technologies expertise, NEC X’s startup-focused approach transforms visionary ideas into commercial successes that revolutionize how we work and live. Since its inception in 2018, NEC X has helped launch and grow more than 180 startups.



Their Silicon Valley programs – Elev X! Ignite and Elev X! Boost – equip early-stage startup founders with the tools to fast-track their tech development and adoption. Elev X! fuels startup success from inception to launch, connecting innovators with NEC’s 45,000 patents; global network of partners, mentors and advisors; reach into 55+ international markets; and $8 billion R&D ecosystem.



For more information, visit https://nec-x.com and https://www.elev-x.com .

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of “Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential.

For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com .

