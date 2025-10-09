NEC X Unveils Seven New Startups Driving Breakthroughs in Healthcare, Construction, Agritech and More

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEC X , the Silicon Valley venture studio backed by NEC’s advanced technologies and global businesses, today announced seven visionary startups selected for Batch 14 of its Elev X! Ignite program. The cohort will fast-track new innovations to transform veterinary and elder care, construction, agriculture, retail experiences and enterprise processes.

The batch’s competitive six-week selection process attracted hundreds of applications from across diverse industry sectors, with only 9.3% advancing. More telling, nearly 90% of submissions focused on AI, up from 56.2% in Batch 13, primarily targeting practical, industry-specific automation over general-purpose or entertainment uses.

“We’re entering an era where AI is no longer a layer of technology, but an enabler of industry transformation,” said Shintaro Matsumoto, President and CEO of NEC X. “Batch 14 founders are using their deep industry knowledge to reimagine processes and build the foundation for an AI-driven future.”

Batch 14 includes:

AgriAssure – Global regulatory compliance SaaS for agri-food businesses, automating compliance, gap analysis and traceability to speed new market entry

– Global regulatory compliance SaaS for agri-food businesses, automating compliance, gap analysis and traceability to speed new market entry CloudMind – Reimagining eldercare with AI companions that foster meaningful emotional connections and ease the caregiver journey

– Reimagining eldercare with AI companions that foster meaningful emotional connections and ease the caregiver journey Deka – AI agent for preconstruction, starting with Cursor tools for RFPs, enabling firms to create high-quality proposals and responses within minutes

– AI agent for preconstruction, starting with Cursor tools for RFPs, enabling firms to create high-quality proposals and responses within minutes HashQ AI – Software automates customer renewal and retention workflows, turning unstructured data into personalized playbooks that drive engagement

– Software automates customer renewal and retention workflows, turning unstructured data into personalized playbooks that drive engagement Milkyway X AI – Operator-grade AI copilot turns fragmented retail data into SKU-level actions, enabling apparel brands to reduce waste and improve profitability

– Operator-grade AI copilot turns fragmented retail data into SKU-level actions, enabling apparel brands to reduce waste and improve profitability OdisAI – The first AI-powered veterinary scribe with native diagnostic prediction and automated client communication, delivering faster workflows and higher-quality patient care

– The first AI-powered veterinary scribe with native diagnostic prediction and automated client communication, delivering faster workflows and higher-quality patient care ssender.ai – Agentic community manager increasing social media ROI for businesses



Each startup benefits from NEC X’s comprehensive support network, which offers the opportunity to access NEC’s 45,000 patents and world-class researchers, expert-led workshops and mentorship, product development resources, and specialized investor readiness training. Startups also have the potential to leverage NEC’s global reach across more than 55 international markets and the opportunity to leverage NEC’s $8 billion annual R&D ecosystem.

Together, these resources equip founders with the tools and connections needed to accelerate growth, scale globally, and bring transformative solutions to market. Graduates of Elev X! programs have gone on to raise funding, gain early traction and bring transformative solutions to market. Recent alumni include Yadag, WeWalk, Landwise Analytica, Chekable, Clikr, GPx, Multitude Insights, Qualitative Intelligence, Reveleum, Verdi and more.

Applications for the upcoming cohort, Batch 15, will open in early 2026. For more information about Elev X! Programs, click here.

About NEC X

NEC X is an innovation powerhouse and curator of disruptive startups backed by the global technology leadership of NEC. Leveraging 125 years of IT and network technologies expertise, NEC X’s startup-focused approach transforms visionary ideas into commercial successes that revolutionize how we work and live. Since its inception in 2018, NEC X has helped launch and grow more than 150 startups.



Their Silicon Valley programs – Elev X! Ignite and Elev X! Boost – equip early-stage startup founders with the tools to fast-track their tech development and adoption. Elev X! fuels startup success from inception to launch, connecting innovators with NEC’s 45,000 patents; global network of partners, mentors and advisors; reach into 55+ international markets; and $8 billion R&D ecosystem.



For more information, visit https://nec-x.com and https://www.elev-x.com .

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of “Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential.

For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com .

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2025 NEC Corporation.



