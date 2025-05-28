Qualifacts Sponsors Susquehanna Service Dog, Reinforcing Commitment to Individual Well-being and Community Support

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and GRANTVILLE, Penn., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, is proud to announce its sponsorship of a service dog through Susquehanna Service Dogs (SSD). This heartwarming initiative underscores Qualifacts' deep commitment to enhancing the well-being of individuals and communities, extending its mission beyond technology solutions to tangible support for those with differing abilities.

The global Qualifacts team enthusiastically participated in the naming process for their sponsored puppy, a charming black Labrador retriever. They collectively chose the name Murphy, a name with Irish origins meaning “strong warrior.” This powerful name reflects the strength, resilience, and unwavering support that service dogs provide to their partners.

"At Qualifacts, our mission is deeply rooted in enhancing the well-being of individuals and communities," said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts. "We recognize the profound impact that service dogs have on the lives of individuals with differing abilities, providing them with increased independence, companionship, and support. Sponsoring Murphy through Susquehanna Service Dogs aligns perfectly with our values, allowing us to contribute directly to empowering individuals and fostering a more inclusive society."

Susquehanna Service Dogs, a program of Keystone Human Services, has been dedicated to breeding, raising, training, and placing highly skilled assistance dogs since 1993. As an accredited member of Assistance Dogs International, SSD provides a range of service dogs, including Mobility Assistance Dogs, Autism Service Dogs, Psychiatric Service Dogs, Seizure Response Dogs, Hearing Dogs, and Facility Dogs. Each dog is carefully trained to meet the unique needs of their future partner, enabling them to live more independent and fulfilling lives.

Murphy is currently with a dedicated volunteer puppy raiser, learning essential foundational cues and developing crucial social skills. Over the next 15-18 months, he will receive expert guidance from SSD staff and his volunteer puppy raiser, preparing him for advanced training where he will be matched with an individual whose life he will significantly impact.

Qualifacts' sponsorship will directly support Murphy's journey, contributing to his training, care, and eventual placement with a deserving individual. This partnership highlights the vital role that community support plays in the success of the Susquehanna Service Dogs program.

About Susquehanna Service Dogs

Susquehanna Service Dogs (SSD), a program of Keystone Human Services, breeds, raises, trains, and places assistance dogs to support people with disabilities to live more independent lives. Accredited by Assistance Dogs International, SSD provides individually trained dogs for various needs, relying on the dedication of staff, volunteers, and community support.

About Qualifacts

Celebrating 25 years, Qualifacts is the leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning, AI-powered EHR platforms—Credible, CareLogic, and InSync—enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology—we're partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.

