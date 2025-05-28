PRISM MarketView Features SKYX Platforms Corp. Following Major Miami Project Win and Russell Index Inclusion

Company to Deploy Over 500,000 Smart Home Units in $3 Billion Development; Joins Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView, an investor-focused platform tracking small and emerging growth companies, today featured SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) following a series of significant milestones, including its selection as the exclusive smart home infrastructure provider for a $3 billion mixed-use development in Miami and its upcoming inclusion in the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes.

The 63-acre Miami project, located in the Little River District, will integrate SKYX’s patented plug & play technologies across more than 5,700 residential units, including 2,400 affordable apartments. More than 500,000 SKYX smart home devices will be deployed as part of the project.





“Our advanced plug & play smart platform was designed to support the next generation of urban developments,” said Rani Kohen, Founder, Inventor and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms Corp. “We look forward to the opportunity to contribute to a connected, safer, and more efficient living environment.”

In addition, SKYX announced its expected inclusion in the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes as part of FTSE Russell’s 2025 annual reconstitution. The company’s addition will become effective after the market opens on June 27, 2025.

SKYX recently reported record Q1 2025 results, including revenue of $20.1 million, 4.8% sequential gross margin improvement, and a 17% reduction in G&A expenses. The company expanded its footprint across the U.S. and Canada and reaffirmed its expectation to achieve cash flow positivity in the second half of 2025, supported by its razor-and-blade business model.

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 97 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns over 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

About PRISM MarketView

PRISM MarketView is a financial media platform focused on highlighting emerging growth companies and breakthrough innovation across public markets. Through original editorial, video features, and executive Q&A content, PRISM delivers timely insights and elevates visibility for high-potential companies. PRISM also maintains a suite of proprietary indexes tracking momentum across sectors including biotech, AI, and consumer tech. Learn more at www.prismmarketview.com.

PRISM MarketView does not provide investment advice.

Disclaimer

This communication was produced by PRISM MarketView, an affiliate of PCG Advisory Inc., (together "PCG"). PCG is not a registered or licensed broker-dealer nor investment adviser. No information contained in this communication constitutes an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security. PCG may be compensated by respective clients for publicizing information relating to its clients’ securities. See www.pcgadvisory.com/disclosures.

