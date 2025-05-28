The Stars of the Beauty and Spa Biz Shine Bright at Questex’s 2025 International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conference in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Beauty Show (IBS Las Vegas) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC Las Vegas) will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall on June 21-23, 2025, with the industries’ top stars sharing their wisdom, talent and advice to help attendees grow their businesses and expand their customer base. Designed to empower beauty and spa professionals, the education program is the perfect launchpad for career advancement.

The multitude of new educational opportunities will be led by prominent artists, skilled estheticians, celebrity stylists and beauty and wellness influencers. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain access to cutting-edge techniques, profit boosting business strategies, and valuable industry insights. For the first time ever, Live Fashion Hair will debut three Master Classes at IBS Las Vegas, led by trailblazers Byrd Mena, Ashlee Norman, Kristy Meakin, Mr. Luis and Kimberly Ibbotson. Plus, don’t miss the chance to experience the Live Fashion Hair Awards, Sunday, June 22.

Over 200 + beauty and spa classes are included free with an Exhibit Hall pass at both co-located shows. IECSC Conference Sessions, Hands-on Workshops, and Master Classes offer in-depth learning experiences for an additional fee.

For a full list of classes and speakers at IBS Las Vegas, click here.

For a full list of classes and speakers at IECSC Las Vegas, click here.

Top-tier educators on tap for this year’s Shows include:

IBS Las Vegas

Ted Gibson (NEW for 2025) - Gibson is one of the most sought-after editorial, runway, and celebrity hair stylists in the business. His work has appeared in publications such as Vogue, and Harper’s Bazaar, and backstage at runway shows such as Chanel, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana. He is also a huge influence and presence at both Fall and Spring New York Fashion Week styling some of the top American fashion designer labels. He is perhaps most known for toiling over the tresses of top celebrities including Madelyn Cline, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Debra Messing, Angelina Jolie, Tessa Thompson, Rachel Brosnahan, Lupita Nyong’o, Gabrielle Union and many more.

Jason Backe (NEW for 2025) - Backe has been a beauty entrepreneur, product developer, global spokesperson, premiere educator, and a salon owner for over twenty years. Today he is the co-owner of Starring by Ted Gibson, the world’s first smart salon powered by Amazon and Alexa, in Los Angeles, California with his husband and business partner, celebrity stylist Ted Gibson.

Bonnie Bonadeo (NEW for 2025) - Bonadeo is known as The Connection Coach plus Founder of The Beauty Agent Network Speaker – Educator Resource, The Education Agents and, BonnieBonadeo.com - Coach & Speaker, and Syndicated Host and Audio Influencer BEaUty Inside and Out, BEaUtiful Brands Inside and Out plus, 6x International Best-Selling Author.

Rob Burgio (NEW for 2025) - Burgio is an award-winning Goldwell National Artist, Master Stylist and inventor of the Barracuda Comb Clip, a revolutionary patented hair sectioning tool designed to increase user control, speed & efficiency.

Molly Carter (NEW for 2025) - Carter is an Aveda Alumni, Wella Master Color Expert since 2019, and a 7x Certified Extension Artist. For the past 16 years, she has specialized in color and extensions on all hair textures and is the creator of The Figure-8 Method, a technique designed to make extensions more versatile.

Sean Casey - a celebrated Master Barber, educator, and entrepreneur with over 25 years of expertise in the barbering industry, Casey is the visionary behind the award-winning TwinCutZ barbershops and founder of the Barber Academy by Sean Casey. His deep passion for teaching has led him to train over 10,000 students worldwide, empowering the next generation of barbers to excel in their craft.

IECSC Las Vegas

Savanna Boda - a licensed medical Aesthetician and acne specialist based in Dallas, Texas, Boda has a cult following of 377K on Instagram. She is the founder and owner of Savanna Boda Aesthetics, a medical spa that focuses on ethical and results driven aesthetics.

Lyndsey Brantley - After transitioning from Structural Engineer to Medical Aesthetics and tackling sensitive skin issues, Brantley launched Camellia Alise Skincare, a line of natural skincare solutions for razor bumps, ingrown hairs, and more. Her dedication and leadership continue to be recognized across the business community, earning her prestigious accolades such as the 2024 Most Admired CEO Award from the Houston Business Journal and the 2024 Small Business Woman of the Year Award from the Small Business Administration

Kirsten Goetzelman - the Founder of Enso Wax, The Waxing Guide, and The Waxing Podcast, Goetzelman has been a licensed Esthetician for over 11 years and specializes in hair removal.

Dr. Alissa de Jongh – Dr. de Jongh is an international wellness expert on a mission to help the world discover their Glowing Skin from Within. Her experience in the world of business and beauty spans over a successful thirty-two-year career. She is a Board-Certified Naturopathic Doctor, Member of the American Naturopathic Medical Association, CIDESCO Diplomat, and a Professor of Facial Esthetics for Houston Community College.

Nerida Joy - Joy has performed more than 100,000 facials in her over 46-year international career and is known for the way she transforms her clients’ skin by pinpointing specific concerns and designing custom treatment plans to deliver fast results. She has been named one of the top facialists in the country by SELF magazine and was the only esthetician – along with 49 dermatologists – to be listed as a Skin Expert by ELLE.

Kimberly Morfin - With over six years of experience in the beauty industry, Morfin has built a stellar reputation as a brow expert, educator, and trendsetter. As a licensed cosmetologist and senior laser technician, she has served more than 1,500 satisfied clients, while also training and certifying over 300 students in the latest beauty techniques.

Nichelle Foster Mosley - an international award-winning licensed esthetician, corneotherapy specialist, and certified social-emotional learning and somatic facilitator, Mosely is the founder of The Skin Barrier Academy. She transforms the esthetics industry by empowering educators, solopreneurs, and school communities to enhance well-being through advanced corneotherapy techniques and whole-person wellness practices.

Dr. Sherrie Tennessee - Dr. Tennessee combines scientific expertise from Johns Hopkins University with over 20 years in wellness and hospitality. A former researcher turned wellness innovator, she's worked as a massage therapist, spa owner, and educator. With three published books and a PhD in Hospitality Administration specializing in wellness tourism and technology, she bridges traditional hospitality with modern wellness approaches through publications, speaking engagements, and collaborations with prestigious organizations.

Plus, don’t miss the chance to join global style icon, author, and television personality Tan France for an inspiring keynote as he shares his personal journey from working in fashion and beauty to becoming an internationally recognized advocate for self-expression, inclusivity, and entrepreneurship. This exclusive opportunity is included with admission!

Attendees may register to attend the Shows by clicking here.

Exhibit Hall passes include all free classes at IBS Las Vegas, Product-Focused Education at IECSC Las Vegas, and unlimited access to each Exhibit Hall. Premium Pass experience includes combined educational sessions and 3-day admission to both expo floors, fast-track badge pick-up, and an exclusive swag bag.

Press may apply for a media pass here.

New for 2025! Content Creators invited to apply for a Creator Pass here. Deadline for Vegas Applications: June 1, 2025.

SHOW HOURS:

Saturday, June 21: 10:30am - 5:00pm; Sunday, June 22: 10:30am - 5:00pm; and Monday, June 23: 10:30am – 3:30pm

SHOW INFO:

For more information on IBS Las Vegas, visit ibslasvegas.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

For more information on IECSC Las Vegas, visit iecsclasvegas.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Upcoming Events

IECSC Florida will take place September 28-29, 2025, at the Palm Beach Convention Center. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information.

