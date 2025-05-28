c/side Evaluated by VikingCloud Against New PCI DSS 4.0.1 Security Requirements

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- c/side , which specializes in securing vulnerable web dependencies, today announced the results of a technical review conducted by global cybersecurity firm, VikingCloud . The assessment evaluated how c/side’s platform may help organizations address PCI DSS 4.0.1 requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1 . Following the March 2025 PCI DSS compliance deadline , merchants and service providers must implement measures to inventory, monitor, and validate all browser-side scripts, especially those running on payment pages.

VikingCloud’s technical review found that when properly configured, c/side’s proxy-based and agentless implementations can help detect and mitigate certain client-side attack scenarios related to PCI DSS requirements for payment page script integrity and monitoring.

The full technical review is available here . VikingCloud and c/side will discuss client-side security gaps and PCI DSS compliance during a webinar on June 24; register here .

“VikingCloud’s technical review highlights how c/side’s capabilities can support organizations in addressing critical browser-based threats and aligning with evolving PCI DSS requirements,” said Mike Kutlu, GTM Operations, c/side. “These are not theoretical risks. Client-side attacks are happening every day, and companies need a solution that keeps up. c/side offers exactly that, and we believe this review offers helpful third-party insight into how c/side fits into that effort.”

Findings from VikingCloud’s technical review

VikingCloud, a global cybersecurity and PCI compliance firm, conducted a multi-week technical assessment of the c/side platform under a contracted engagement. The review included controlled testing scenarios involving client-side threats, such as keyloggers and script tampering attacks.

The evaluation noted that c/side’s proxy-based architecture enables real-time inspection and blocking of malicious scripts, while the agentless approach provides periodic crawl-based analysis with shared threat intelligence. Both methods offer compliance-ready monitoring, alerting, and reporting.

Built for real-world use cases

The c/side platform is engineered for flexibility. Its proxy deployment offers continuous, real-time monitoring without requiring code changes, while the agentless mode supports teams with limited engineering resources or external development partners. Both configurations integrate with popular compliance and security tools like AWS S3, Vanta, Drata, and Sprinto. To simplify compliance reporting, c/side automatically generates weekly script and header change reports aligned to PCI DSS audit requirements. These reports eliminate guesswork for IT teams and streamline auditor communication.

To learn more about how c/side supports PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance, visit: https://cside.dev/pci-dss

Disclaimer:

The technical review described in this release was conducted by VikingCloud under a contracted engagement with c/side. The findings reflect a point-in-time assessment of the c/side platform’s capabilities in relation to PCI DSS requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1. This review does not constitute an endorsement, certification, or formal validation of PCI DSS compliance by VikingCloud. Organizations using the c/side platform remain responsible for conducting their own PCI DSS assessments and working with a Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) or other authorized party to determine compliance.

About c/side

c/side is a venture-backed cybersecurity company specializing in browser-side threat detection and protection. The company’s platform provides complete visibility and control over vulnerable first- and third-party scripts running on websites, protecting sensitive visitor data while ensuring optimal website performance. c/side’s innovative technology enables customers to secure their web supply chain against sophisticated attacks and streamlines compliance with regulations such as PCI DSS 4.0.1.

